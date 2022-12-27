Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Recovery Knight Presented by Desert Radiology on New Year's Day
December 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for Recovery Knight presented by Desert Radiology on Sunday, Jan. 1 when the Silver Knights take on the San Diego Gulls at 2 p.m. PT. The first 4,000 fans to enter The Dollar Loan Center will receive co-branded sunglasses courtesy of Desert Radiology. Fans are encouraged to wear pajamas to the game.
Once inside The Dollar Loan Center, fans can stop by the Green Valley Grocery Market outside of section 20 to purchase Carne Asada Fries that feature carne asada brisket, crema, melted cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and crispy fries.
Limited tickets for Recovery Knight are still available.
