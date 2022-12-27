Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Recovery Knight Presented by Desert Radiology on New Year's Day

December 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for Recovery Knight presented by Desert Radiology on Sunday, Jan. 1 when the Silver Knights take on the San Diego Gulls at 2 p.m. PT. The first 4,000 fans to enter The Dollar Loan Center will receive co-branded sunglasses courtesy of Desert Radiology. Fans are encouraged to wear pajamas to the game.

Once inside The Dollar Loan Center, fans can stop by the Green Valley Grocery Market outside of section 20 to purchase Carne Asada Fries that feature carne asada brisket, crema, melted cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and crispy fries.

Limited tickets for Recovery Knight are still available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.