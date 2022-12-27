Wolf Pack Recall G Parker Gahagen from Loan to Icemen
December 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Parker Gahagen from loan to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen.
Gahagen, 29, signed with the Wolf Pack as a free agent on July 9th. He spent the 2021-22 season split between the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals and ECHL's Florida Everblades. With the Admirals, Gahagen posted a record of 0-1-0 in two appearances with a .906 save percentage. As a member of the Everblades, Gahagen went 20-10-3 with a .916 save percentage, 2.32 goals against average, and four shutouts.
Gahagen, a native of Amherst, New York, has posted a 5-4-0 record in 12 career AHL games with the Admirals, Colorado Eagles, Toronto Marlies, and San Jose Barracuda.
The 6'2", 196-pound netminder won the 2022 Kelly Cup with the Everblades. Prior to his professional career, Gahagen played four seasons at Army West Point.
The Pack kick off a two-game road trip tonight when they visit the Bridgeport Islanders at Total Mortgage Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. The Wolf Pack return to XL Center on Saturday, December 31st, for a renewal of the I-91 Rivalry as the Springfield Thunderbirds come to town. Puck drop is set for 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2022
- Johansen Recalled by Capitals, Bears Add Pair of Forwards from Stingrays - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Recall G Parker Gahagen from Loan to Icemen - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Taylor Gauthier Reassigned to Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Colorado Avalanche Recalls Johansson, Hudon - Colorado Eagles
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Griffins to Host Second Annual Mental Health Awareness Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Dallas Recalls Forward Fredrik Olofsson from Texas - Texas Stars
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Wolf Pack at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Wolf Pack Recall G Parker Gahagen from Loan to Icemen
- Ryan Carpenter's Two Goals Push Wolf Pack Past Islanders 4-3 at Xl Center
- Wolf Pack Host Islanders in Round Four of the 'Battle of Connecticut'
- Wolf Pack Announce Changes to Start Times for Games on January 14th and 21st
- Emberson Scores Shorthanded Goal, But Wolf Pack Fall 4-2 to Thunderbirds