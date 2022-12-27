Wolf Pack Recall G Parker Gahagen from Loan to Icemen

December 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Parker Gahagen from loan to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen.

Gahagen, 29, signed with the Wolf Pack as a free agent on July 9th. He spent the 2021-22 season split between the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals and ECHL's Florida Everblades. With the Admirals, Gahagen posted a record of 0-1-0 in two appearances with a .906 save percentage. As a member of the Everblades, Gahagen went 20-10-3 with a .916 save percentage, 2.32 goals against average, and four shutouts.

Gahagen, a native of Amherst, New York, has posted a 5-4-0 record in 12 career AHL games with the Admirals, Colorado Eagles, Toronto Marlies, and San Jose Barracuda.

The 6'2", 196-pound netminder won the 2022 Kelly Cup with the Everblades. Prior to his professional career, Gahagen played four seasons at Army West Point.

The Pack kick off a two-game road trip tonight when they visit the Bridgeport Islanders at Total Mortgage Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. The Wolf Pack return to XL Center on Saturday, December 31st, for a renewal of the I-91 Rivalry as the Springfield Thunderbirds come to town. Puck drop is set for 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.