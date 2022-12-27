Bears Return From Break With 2-1 Shootout Win Over Penguins
December 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Wilkes-Barre Township, PA - December 27, 2022) - Ethen Frank scored in regulation and Zach Fucale made 24 saves as the Hershey Bears (21-6-2-1) topped the the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (13-8-2-3) by a 2-1 score in the shootout on Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Hershey came out of the first period flying, out-shooting Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by a 15-5 margin, but the Penguins' Dustin Tokarski turned aside all of the chances by the Bears.
Ethen Frank opened the scoring in the second frame with a power-play goal when he one-timed the puck from the left circle past Tokarski at 6:06 for his 11th of the season to give Hershey a 1-0 lead. Aaron Ness and Mike Sgarbossa received credit for the assists.
Alex Nylander tied the score at 1-1 with a power-play goal at 18:19 when his shot from the left side of the net snuck underneath the glove of Fucale.
With the score still tied at the end of regulation and overtime, the Bears went to their fourth appearance in the shootout this season. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton elected to shoot first, but Nylander failed to convert on the opening salvo for the hosts in the top of the first round when he fumbled the puck at the blue line. That allowed Connor McMichael to beat Tokarski and put Hershey ahead. After both shooters failed to score in the second round, Fucale slammed the door shut on Drake Caggiula in the top of the third round to secure the win.
Shots finished 40-25 favoring the Bears. Fucale went 24-for-25 for Hershey to earn his 11th victory of the season; Tokarksi was 38-for-39 for the Penguins. The Bears were 1-for-5 on the power play, while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton went 1-for-3 with the man advantage.
Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Chocolate and White return home to GIANT Center to open up a season-high seven-game homestand when they host the Providence Bruins on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. for Berks Dollar Dog Night featuring Berks Dollar Dogs and $6 beers available at Boulevard, Hot Shots, and Hat Trick, and AAA Car Magnet Night, featuring a Bears Car Magnet for the first 5,000 fans in attendance.
