Griffins to Host Second Annual Mental Health Awareness Game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins will host their second annual Mental Health Awareness Night with the help of i understand during their Saturday, Jan. 7 game against the Texas Stars presented by Comerica Bank. In addition, this contest will be sensory-friendly, with decreased auditory and visual stimulations in consideration of those with sensory sensitivities.

Last season, the Griffins became the first AHL franchise to participate in the Hockey Talks campaign, an initiative within the NHL that raises awareness of mental health issues that was started by the Vancouver Canucks. Join the Griffins for this one-of-a-kind opportunity to show support of positive change around mental health concerns and raise awareness for the mental health community in West Michigan.

The Griffins will wear a sticker on their helmets to show support for people struggling with mental health. Griffins fans across the world are asked to take to social media to share personal messages and support to create an open dialogue and awareness about mental health by using the hashtag #HockeyTalks and #iunderstandloveheals. i understand is a nonprofit organization that offers compassionate comfort for those affected by suicide or mental/brain health illness and pain.

"One of my passions is bringing the conversation of mental health to everyday places to normalize the conversation. I applaud the Griffins for recognizing the importance of mental health and the sensory needs of others with this meaningful game," said Vonnie Woodrick, founder of i understand. "We are proud to partner with the Griffins to raise awareness, provide a place of calm for those who many need it, and to bring the conversation to the forefront at Van Andel Arena."

Click here to purchase tickets for the Jan. 7 game against Texas. Each ticket purchased using the previous link includes: One "i understand" stress ball; One "Love Heals" sticker from our friends at i understand; and a $3 per ticket donation to the i understand organization to help support its cause of bringing awareness to mental health in West Michigan and across the nation.

In addition, this game will feature decreased stimulation for those who are sensitive to loud noises and strobing lights. There will also be sensory rooms available away from the action, which includes seating and activities away from the crowd noise. Click here to see all of the sensory-friendly amenities available throughout the game.

