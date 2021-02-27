Wild Forward Adam Beckman Returns to WHL
February 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
Iowa Wild announced today forward Adam Beckman has returned to Spokane, Wash. to prepare for the beginning of the season with the Western Hockey League's Spokane Chiefs.
The Minnesota Wild's third round (75th overall) selection in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft skated in seven AHL games this season with Iowa and put up two goals, one assist for three points.
Beckman is the reigning WHL scoring leader and Player of the Year, after racking up 48 goals, 59 assists for 107 points in 63 games during the 2019-20 season with Spokane.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.
