Shorthanded Monsters Battle to 6-3 Win over IceHogs

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Rockford IceHogs 6-3 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 2-3-1-0 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

Cleveland recorded the only two goals of the opening period beginning with Nick Lappin's first tally as a Monster at 3:04 assisted by Carson Meyer. Brett Gallant sent the Monsters to the first intermission up 2-0 after notching his first marker of the season at 7:04 off feeds from Meyer and Connor McDonald. Rockford's MacKenzie Entwistle put the visitors on the board at 6:25 of the second period, but Zach Jordan responded for Cleveland with his first AHL goal at 11:42 assisted by Evan Polei and Wyatt Newpower. Tyler Sikura recorded a tally at 18:17 off feeds from McDonald and Nathan Gerbe to give the Monsters a 3-1 lead after forty minutes. Matej Chalupa scored for the IceHogs at 3:20 before Trey Fix-Wolansky converted on a power-play opportunity at 3:52 with Gavin Bayreuther and Gerbe picking up assists for the Monsters. Rockford's Alec Regula notched a tally at 5:19, but Fix-Wolansky scored an insurance power-play marker assisted by Meyer and Sikura at 14:51 solidifying Cleveland's 6-3 win.

Cleveland's Matiss Kivlenieks made 27 saves in victory while Rockford's Collin Delia stopped 24 shots in defeat.

The Monsters close out the season series with the Rockford IceHogs tomorrow, February 28, with a 1:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 2 2 2 - - 6

RFD 0 1 2 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 30 2/3 2/2 4 min / 2 inf

RFD 30 0/2 1/3 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Kivlenieks W 27 3 1-0-0

RFD Delia L 24 6 0-1-0

Cleveland Record: 2-3-1-0, 5th Central Division

Rockford Record: 1-6-1-0, 6th Central Division

