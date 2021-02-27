Providence Doubles Pack Saturday

Hartford, CT - Former Quinnipiac University Bobcat Alex Whelan scored his first pro goal for the Hartford Wolf Pack Saturday at the XL Center, but Jack Ahcan and Zach Senyshyn had a goal and an assist apiece for the Providence Bruins in a 4-2 Providence victory.

Whelan, who was signed to an AHL contract by the Wolf Pack last March, pushed the rebound of a Darren Raddysh shot just over the goal line at 13:12 of the third period, to cut a Bruin lead to 3-2. Anton Blidh put the game away with an empty-net goal, though, with 15.4 seconds left.

Patrick Newell scored the other Wolf Pack goal, and Jacob Lauko also connected for Providence. Paul Carey had two assists for the Bruins.

The two teams traded goals in a first period that saw both goaltenders kept busy. The Bruins put 17 shots on Adam Huska, who was seeing his first action of the season in the Wolf Pack net, and Providence's Jeremy Swayman was tested 14 times.

Newell opened the scoring for the Wolf Pack at 8:01, with his third goal of the season.

Morgan Barron dropped the puck back along the boards to Tarmo Reunanen at the point, and he passed across the slot to Newell. He reached behind himself to accept the pass and then whipped a quick shot underneath Swayman (27 saves).

Senyshyn equalized for the visitors at 14:30, scoring his team-leading fourth of the year.

A Vincent LoVerde pass attempt on the right-wing boards in the Wolf Pack end was knocked off of Ty Ronning's stick by Ahcan, and the puck came to Senyshyn at the faceoff dot. He stickhandled once and then unloaded a hard snap shot that found the back of the net to the left of Huska (28 saves).

After a scoreless second period, Ahcan tallied his first pro goal 2:55 into the third. It came on a power play, with Barron off for high-sticking, and was the first goal given up by the Hartford penalty kill in 13 times-short on the season. Carey passed the puck out of the right-wing corner, up the boards, to Ahcan at the point. He turned to his forehand and powered a slap shot that got by Huska on the stick side.

Lauko scored what turned out to be the game-winner at 11:45, making the score 3-1 Providence. Senyshyn spun the puck down the right-wing boards to Cameron Hughes, who pulled it off of the end wall, spun away from away from Raddysh and sent a perfect feed across the goal mouth to Lauko, giving Huska no chance.

The same two teams battle again in the Wolf Pack's next game, this Tuesday, March 2 at the XL Center. Faceoff is 1:00 PM. Video streaming is available at theahl.com/AHLTV, and audio can be accessed at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

Providence Bruins 4 at Hartford Wolf Pack 2

Saturday - XL Center

Providence 1 0 3 - 4

Hartford 1 0 1 - 2

1st Period-1, Hartford, Newell 3 (Reunanen, Barron), 8:01. 2, Providence, Senyshyn 4 (Ahcan), 14:30. Penalties-No Penalties

2nd Period- No Scoring. Penalties-O'Leary Hfd (boarding), 4:46; served by McKinnon Pro (bench minor - too many men), 15:09.

3rd Period-3, Providence, Ahcan 1 (Carey, Hughes), 2:55 (PP). 4, Providence, Lauko 2 (Hughes, Senyshyn), 11:45. 5, Hartford, Whelan 1 (Raddysh, Thompson), 13:12. 6, Providence, Blidh 1 (Carey, Asselin), 19:44 (EN). Penalties-Barron Hfd (high-sticking), 1:24.

Shots on Goal-Providence 17-5-10-32. Hartford 14-5-10-29.

Power Play Opportunities-Providence 1 / 2; Hartford 0 / 1.

Goalies-Providence, Swayman 4-0-0 (29 shots-27 saves). Hartford, Huska 0-1-0 (31 shots-28 saves).

A-

Referees-Jim Curtin (90), Jeremy Tufts (78).

Linesmen-Nick Briganti (58), Glen Cooke (6).

