Silver Knights Remain Undefeated at Home with 3-2 Win over Gulls

Goals by McLaughlin, Sikura, and Brown secure the 3-2 win for the Henderson Silver Knights over the San Diego Gulls on Friday night at Orleans Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Henderson Silver Knights started the night by getting an early lead with a goal scored by Jake McLaughlin in the first five minutes. Henderson led off the second period with a 5 on 3 power play goal scored by Dylan Sikura. The Gulls responded with a power play goal of their own from Chase De Leo to make it 2-1 HSK. To end the period Patrick Brown was able to put the puck away in an odd man rush. Six seconds into a power play in the third, Jamie Drysdale scored to put San Diego within one, but defense and goal tending secured the game for HSK, 3-2. Oscar Dansk finished the night with 28 saves and the Silver Knights advanced to 7-1-0 on the season.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights will play the San Diego Gulls once again tomorrow at 2:00 pm PT at Orleans Arena. Watch the game locally on The CW Las Vegas (Channel 33 or Cable 6) or AHLTV, and listen on 1230 The Game.

