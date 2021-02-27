Game Preview: Devils at Bears, 4 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2020-21 season, presented by Penn State Health, this afternoon versus the Binghamton Devils. The puck drops at 4 p.m. at GIANT Center.

Binghamton Devils (2-3-1-1) at Hershey Bears (4-1-2-0)

February 27, 2021 | 4 PM | Game #8 | GIANT Center

Referees: Reid Anderson (#49), Peter Schlittenhardt (#12)

Linesmen: Colin Gates (#3), Bob Goodman (#90)

Broadcast Information (Radio pre-game 3:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Caps Radio 24/7 (Joined in progress), SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and Hall of Famer Dave Fenyves on the call

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears and the Devils rematch after the club's squared off last night in Newark, New Jersey. For the second time this season, the Bears earned the road win at the RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House, doubling up the Devils, 6-3. The Bears scored four times in the second period in the victory, and Kody Clark and Brett Leason each tallied a pair of goals. Netminder Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves, including denying Jesper Boqvist on a penalty shot in the first period. Hershey out shot Binghamton 32-28 as the Bears handed the Devils a fifth consecutive loss. A total of 13 different Bears had a point in the victory.

THE AXEMAN:

Forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby tallied a goal and an assist in last night's triumph, giving him his first points of the 2020-21 season. The Swedish forward had been held scoreless through the first six games of the new campaign, but joining a line with rookies Connor McMichael and Damien Riat proved to be the spark for the Hershey winger. Jonsson-Fjallby's goal last night was the game-winning marker, giving him his third career winning tally in 84 career AHL games. In his rookie campaign in 2019-20, Jonsson-Fjallby posted 23 points, registering 12 goals and 11 assists.

SOPHOMORE SUCCESS:

Forward Kody Clark and Brett Leason each tallied a pair of goals last night, giving both players the first multi-goal performance of their AHL careers. Each player has three goals on the season, matching the total output they had during their rookie campaigns in 2019-20. Clark had nine points (3g, 6a) in 31 games last year while Leason had 14 points (3g, 11a) in 50 contests for the Chocolate and White. Both players are 2nd round draft selections of Washington, with Clark being chosen in 2018 and Leason being picked by Washington in 2019. All three of Leason's goals this season have come versus the Devils.

PHEONIX RISES:

Earlier this morning, the Washington Capitals announced a pair of roster moves. Goaltender Ilya Samsonov was re-assigned from Hershey to the Capitals Taxi Squad, while netminder Pheonix Copley was re-assigned to Hershey. Copley has appeared in two games this season with the Chocolate and White, posting a 1-0-1 record with a 1.97 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. The North Pole, Alaska native has played in 116 career contests for the Bears, compiling a strong 61-34-16 mark. If Copley plays today, it will mark his first game since a 3-2 win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Feb. 11.

FEELS LIKE THE FIRST TIME:

In addition to first feats for Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Kody Clark, and Brett Leason, the Bears enjoyed several other firsts in Newark last night. Rookies Connor McMichael and Will Graber each tallied their first professional assists in the victory over Binghamton. Forward Mason Morelli collected an assist, giving him his first point as a member of the Chocolate and White in just his second game with the team. Additionally, blue liner Paul LaDue had two assists, giving him his first multi-point game as a Bear. Defender Zach Malatesta played his first AHL game after signing a professional tryout agreement earlier this week. Forward Garrett Pilon scored his first goal of the season yesterday after opening the year with five helpers.

