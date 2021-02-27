Florida Panthers Reassign Forward Greg Meireles to Syracuse Crunch

February 27, 2021







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Florida Panthers have reassigned forward Greg Meireles to the Syracuse Crunch from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL, General Manager Bill Zito announced today.

Meireles, 22, has skated in 24 games with Greenville this season tallying six goals and 12 assists. Last season, the 5-foot-10, 181-pound forward recorded 65 points (31g, 34a) in 48 games with the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL. Meireles played in a total of 244 career OHL games, all with Kitchener from 2015 to 2020, earning 239 points (99g, 140a).

Meireles was selected by the Panthers in the sixth round, 168th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft.

