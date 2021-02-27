Moose Edged, 4-3

The Manitoba Moose (4-3-0-0) lost a 4-3 decision against the Laval Rocket (4-2-1-0) on Friday night at Bell Centre in Montreal, Que. At 4:49 in the first period, Declan Chisholm ripped a shot through traffic and gave Manitoba the 1-0 lead. Just 25 seconds later, the Moose were handed their first penalty in 67:19 of game action. As Manitoba killed off the penalty, Kristian Reichel jumped out of the box and earned a breakaway opportunity, but Laval netminder Cayden Primeau turned away his chance. With less than 30 seconds remaining in the first period, Gustav Olofsson scored shorthanded for Laval and tied the game 1-1.

Midway through the second period, Jesse Ylonen capitalized on a rebound and made the score 2-1 in favour of the Rocket. With 4:55 remaining in the second, Cole Maier's wrist shot bounced off Primeau's blocker and the puck skipped behind the netminder tying the game 2-2.

At 4:28 of the third period, Kevin Lynch tipped a point shot past Mikhail Berdin to give Laval a one-goal advantage. With 6:59 remaining in the frame, Laval's Gustav Olofsson made an attempt to pass the puck out from behind his net, however Cole Perfetti intercepted his attempt and cashed in on the turnover to tie the contest. Just 38 seconds later, Rafael Harvey-Pinard patiently created space and sent a pass from down low to Josh Brook who scored the game-winning goal in Laval's 4-3 victory.

Statbook

Nathan Todd is currently on a six-game point streak (4G, 4A).

Cole Maier recorded the first power play goal of his AHL career.

Cole Perfetti is currently on a three-game point streak (1G, 2A).

Quotable

Forward Cole Maier (Click for full interview)

"We knew they were going to come out hard tonight and we just tried to match that. We did a good job with that for most of the game. We just had a couple lapses here and there and they were able to capitalize."

What's Next?

The Moose will face take the Laval Rocket on Saturday afternoon at Bell Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT. Catch the game on MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE, CJOB.com/sports and AHLTV.com. Coverage starts at 2:45 p.m. CT.

By: Jennifer Redenbach

