Hogs Game Day: IceHogs and Monsters Take Four-Game Series on the Road to Cleveland Starting Tonight

Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League (NHL), continue their four-game series against the Cleveland Monsters tonight at 6:00 p.m. CT at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH. Tonight is the third contest of four consecutive meetings against each other.

Hogs and Monsters Split in Rockford

The IceHogs and Monsters split the first two games of their four-game set on Monday and Tuesday at BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford. The Monsters took Game 1 with a 7-3 decision featuring a goal and two assists from forward Trey Fix-Wolanski and a pair of goals from Zac Dalpe and Carson Meyer.

The IceHogs responded in Game 2 with a 3-2 victory, their first win of the 2020-21 season. Forward Evan Barratt scored his first pro goal and added two assists, forward Tim Soderlund racked up three assists and goalie Cale Morris made a team season-high 35 saves in his first pro start.

Barratt Joins the First-Goal Fun

Forward Evan Barratt became the seventh IceHogs rookie to score his first professional goal this season, joining Chad Yetman (Feb. 6 vs. CHI), Wyatt Kalynuk (Feb. 6 vs. CHI), Chris Wilkie (Feb. 9 vs. CHI), Isaak Phillips (Feb. 16 vs. CHI), Alec Regula (Feb. 18 vs. GR) and Mitch Fossier (Feb. 22 vs. CLE).

IceHogs Receive Four Players from Blackhawks

Friday, the IceHogs and Blackhawks announced that forward Reese Johnson, defensemen Nicolas Beaudin and Wyatt Kalynuk would be assigned to the IceHogs. Goaltender Collin Delia was assigned from the Blackhawks to the IceHogs on a conditioning assignment. Forwards Brad Morrison and Mikael Hakkarainen along with goaltender Matt Tomkins have been re-assigned from the IceHogs to the Blackhawks' taxi squad. Full Details

Hogs Reach 1,000 AHL Games Tomorrow

Tonight marks the 999th contest and IceHogs AHL history. Through 998 games, the Hogs hold an all-time record of 494-396-55-53. Their 1,000 game will be tomorrow at Noon CT against the Monsters at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Dalpe Closes In:

Monsters forward and team captain Zac Dalpe is three points away from tying former IceHogs and Monsters forward Alex Broadhurst for the most all-time points for the Monsters against the IceHogs. Entering tonight, Daple has 12 goals and five assists for 17 points in 12 career games against the IceHogs. As a Monster against the Hogs, Broadhurst recorded 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 25 career games.

The Rockford IceHogs wrap up their four-game series against the Cleveland Monsters tomorrow, Sunday, Feb. 28 at Noon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH. Fans can watch all of this season's action LIVE on AHLTV and 23.2 Antenna TV WIFR (home games)! Tune in to every broadcast for free on SportsFanRadio 1330 AM, Sportsfanradio1330.com, IceHogs.com, and the IceHogs app!

2020-21 Regular-Season Record:

Rockford: 1-5-1-0, 3 points (6th, Central Division)

Cleveland: 1-3-1-0, 3 points (5th, Central Division)

2019-20 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 29-30-2-2, 62 points (5th, Central Division)

Cleveland: 24-31-5-2, 55 points (8th, North Division)

2020-21 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Feb. 22 Monsters at IceHogs 2-7 L Recap & Highlights

Feb. 23 Monsters at IceHogs 3-2 W Recap & Highlights

Feb. 27 IceHogs at Monsters 6:00 p.m.

Feb. 28 IceHogs at Monsters 12:00 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Monsters, All-Time

38-40-3-1

Head Coaches

Rockford: Derek King (2nd season with IceHogs)

Cleveland: Mike Eaves (2nd season with Wolves)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Cleveland: Columbus Blue Jackets

