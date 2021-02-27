Bears Blank Devils, 3-0

NEWARK - Zach Fucale stopped all 22 shots he faced as the Hershey Bears blanked the Binghamton Devils on Saturday night, 3-0, inside Giant Center.

Joe Snively gave the Bears a 1-0 just 5:15 into the game on a loose puck in front of the net. Goaltender Evan Cormier tried to locate the puck in traffic, however, Snively pulled it free and flicked it into the net for the one-goal lead. The goal was Snively's second of the year with assists from Garrett Pilon and Mason Morelli and the Bears took the lead into the intermission.

Hershey cashed in on a power play later in the second period to take a 2-0 lead. Connor McMichael fired a shot from the right wall and Matt Moulson deflected it by Cormier for his second tally of the year. Moulson's goal came at 16:22 with assists from McMichael and Cameron Schilling and Binghamton trailed by two to start the third.

Mike Sgarbossa added to lead after a great ass by Pilon from below the goal line. Pilon hit Sgarbossa with a pass at the bottom of the hash marks and he immediately sent the puck over the shoulder of Cormier for a 3-0 lead. The lone assist was given to Pilon and the Bears held onto that three-goal lead the rest of the game. Cormier denied 18 of 21 in the loss while Zach Fucale put aside all 22 shots he faced.

The Devils return to the ice next Saturday, March 7 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 7:00 p.m. inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.

