Manitoba Edged by Laval, 2-1

February 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (4-4-0-0) were defeated 2-1 by the Laval Rocket (5-2-1-0) on Saturday afternoon at Bell Centre in Montreal, Que. At 7:18 in the first period, Lukas Vejdemo sent a shot through traffic and gave the Rocket an early 1-0 advantage. Just under a minute later, Manitoba saw a chance to score an equalizer as Nathan Todd found Cole Perfetti with room but his shot rang off the post.

With 2:35 gone in the second period, Ryan Poehling capitalized on a breakaway opportunity and improved Laval's lead to 2-0. At 12:39 in the second, Alex Belzile nearly added to the Rocket goal count, but Moose netminder Arturs Silovs denied Belzile's first attempt and followed it up with an impressive sliding, pad save to turn away the second chance.

At 2:10 in the final frame, Leon Gawanke saw an opportunity to get Manitoba on the board however his attempt hit iron. With two minutes remaining in regulation, the rebound from Nathan Todd's one-timer attempt found Tyler Graovac who buried the chance to get Manitoba within one. The Moose outshot Laval by a 8-7 margin during the third period, but it wasn't enough as Laval held on to the 2-1 victory.

Statbook

Goaltender Arturs Silovs and Forward Brett Davis both appeared in their AHL debut with the Moose during tonight's contest.

In recording the primary assist on Tyler Graovac's goal, Nathan Todd extends his point streak to seven games (4G, 5A).

Ville Heinola marked his first AHL assist of the 2020-21 season.

Quotable

Head Coach Pascal Vincent (Click for full interview)

On Arturs Silovs AHL debut:

"I thought he played pretty good. You can evaluate those players in practices, goalies, but it's never like a really game. You could tell at times he was a bit busy in net but I thought he made some big saves and kept us in the game."

Forward Tyler Graovac (Click for full interview)

On representing the club as an alternate club in Reichel's absence from the lineup:

"It's always an honour wearing a letter. I've been fortunate enough to have worn a letter before and you have to take it with pride. With really anything, even special teams and being on the power play and on the penalty kill. You really have to realize the importance of that and you can't take it for granted."

What's Next?

The Moose will continue on the road and take on the Toronto Marlies on Monday night at Coca Cola Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. Check out the game at MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE, CJOB.com/sports and AHLTV.com. Broadcast will start at 5:45 p.m. CT.

By: Jennifer Redenbach

