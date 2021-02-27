Iowa Falls Short of Comeback in 3-2 Loss at Texas
February 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
Iowa Wild (3-4-1-0; 7 pts.) dropped game two of the weekend against the Texas Stars (4-3-0-0; 8 pts.) by a final score of 3-2. Wild forward Gabriel Dumont extended his league-leading point streak to nine games with a goal in the first period.
For the second straight game, Iowa struck first with a finish from forward Joseph Cramarossa at 10:41 of the first period. Defenseman Ian McCoshen joined the rush and sent a puck in front of Texas goaltender Tomas Sholl (26 saves) where Cramarossa slammed home the loose change. Forward Cody McLeod picked up the secondary assist on the goal to make it 1-0.
Just like last night, Texas tied the game 1-1 with a goal from forward Nick Baptiste at 14:58 of the first period with a shot that trickled through Wild goaltender Dereck Baribeau (29 saves).
Iowa took the lead back with a power play tally from Gabriel Dumont with just eight seconds to go in the first period. Forward Damien Giroux's shot from the left circle was blocked in front of goal and Dumont finished, taking the lead to 2-1. Forward Connor Dewar was also credited with an assist on Dumont's team-leading fifth goal.
With 20 minutes in the books, the Wild led 2-1 and edged the Stars in shots 12-10.
Texas brought the game back to even, 2-2, with a one-timer in the slot from forward Adam Mascherin 1:42 into the second period.
In similar fashion to Friday night's game, Texas took a 3-2 lead late in the second period thanks to forward Tye Felhaber's back-door finish at 17:16.
With two periods complete, Texas was on top 3-2 despite being outshot 22-20 in total shots, with the two clubs mustering ten shots apiece during the second stanza.
Iowa killed three penalties in the third period and generated pressure during a stretch of six-on-five play with the Wild net empty in the final minute. The Stars held firm and kept the Wild from an equalizer, picking up a 3-2 victory.
Texas outshot Iowa 12-6 in the third period for a total edge in shots 32-28. The Wild's power play ended the game 1-4 while the Stars came up empty on six power play opportunities.
Iowa finishes their longest road trip of the season with a pair of contests against the Rockford IceHogs, Saturday, Mar. 6 and Sunday, Mar. 7 at BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, Ill.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.
