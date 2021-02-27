Special Teams Not Enough in Loss to Henderson

The San Diego Gulls fell 4-2 to the Henderson Silver Knights today at Orleans Arena. Despite the setback, the Gulls killed all six of their penalties and scored a power-play goal.

Sam Carrick picked up two assists for his fifth point (1-4=5) over his last six games. Carrick skated in his 200th game as a Gull this afternoon, joining Corey Tropp (205) and Jaycob Megna (216) as the only players in club history to reach the milestone.

Chase De Leo earned two assists to mark his second multi-assist performance this season and points in consecutive games (1-2=3). De Leo ranks tied for second on the Gulls in assists (5) and tied for third in points (3-5=8).

Andrew Agozzino netted a goal on the power play with eight seconds remaining in the first period to mark his third point over his last four games (1-2=3). Agozzino leads San Diego with two power-play goals.

Bryce Kindopp scored a goal 11:02 into the second period for his second tally over the last three games (2-0=2).

Jeff Glass stopped 34-of-37 shots in his first start of the season.

The Gulls return to Southern California to visit the Ontario Reign on Wednesday, Mar. 3 (6 p.m.) at Toyota Sports Performance Center.

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Chase De Leo

On the game

I liked our compete level. I thought we had a lot better start than last game and we had chances. Again, we have to stay out of the penalty box - that's not helping us out very much. When we get on the penalty kill, there are some guys not killing penalties so they're sitting on the bench for longer periods of time and it's harder for them to get going. When we're playing our best, we have four lines rolling, we're getting pucks in and playing hard.

On Jeff Glass

I thought Jeff Glass was probably our best player tonight. It says a lot about him. It's pretty awesome that we can roll him out to be a brick for us back there and make some huge saves. I just want to make sure that Glass gets a lot of credit because he had a hell of a game for us.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the game

I think our whole weekend was just a level of inconsistency. We had some really strong pushes but just not on a consistent basis. Our penalty kill was good all weekend and needed to be. We spent a lot of time in the box. I think our power play has won us some games this year but we didn't get enough impact out of them to make a difference in these games. A good lesson-learning weekend but a painful one for us.

On three games in four days

It makes it a little easier because you're not doing a lot of prep work. You have a pretty good feel for their team and how they play a game and now it's a matter of going out and executing. It was a long, full road trip. I thought we had a little bit of tired legs but I thought there were some good character efforts there at the end to try to push. We just couldn't get it done.

On Jeff Glass

He's fabulous. He's been a great addition to the organization. He helped mentor our young players as well as being really sharp in practice. We've had to call on him in the middle of games. Tonight, getting the start, we felt like he was our top player.

On being outshot

I think it's the quality of the shots. You can take a lot of shots from the side. I felt like we had some good opportunities but missed a lot because there were a lot of pucks laying in front pf the net that we didn't take advantage of those. It's an area that we've got to continue to harp on and work on. When those pucks get to the net, good things tend to follow.

