Arseneau Two Goals Help Comets Topple Crunch, Win 4-2

Utica, NY - The Comets continue their winning ways as they were victorious for the second straight game and have now taken points in five straight after they defeated the Syracuse Crunch on the road by a 4-2 score.

In the first period, Vincent Arseneau scored his second goal is as many games when he wristed a shot past the glove side of Syracuse goalie Samuel Montembeault just 2:03 into the period. It was the Comets first shot of the game. They followed up with another tally, this time on the power play, after Kole Lind deflected a Mitch Reinke one-timer home at 8:42. With the Comets up 2-0, Sven Baertschi was awarded a penalty shot but failed to convert. Minutes later, Syracuse took advantage of an opportunity after Otto Somppi redirected a centering pass by Gage Concalves through Utica netminder Jake Kielly. This cut the Comets lead to 2-1 after one period of play.

In the middle frame, Crunch goalie Montembeault mishandled the puck behind his net and Arseneau took advantage for his second tally of the game as he gave the Comets a 3-1 lead at 13:01. However, the Crunch answered back when Ryan Lohin struck at 16:41 cutting the Utica lead to 3-2 going into the final period. The only goal of the final period saw an empty netter potted by Sven Baertschi after an unselfish play by Kole Lind bypassed scoring himself to assist on Baertschi's second of the season.

The Comets ended the game 1 for 5 on the power play while the Crunch were 0 for six. Utica will be in action again when they visit Rochester on Wednesday night.

