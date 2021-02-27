Stars Fall 5-3 to Wild in Back and Forth Affair

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, first game in 13 days ended with a 5-3 loss to the Iowa Wild who scored a pair of third period goals and added an empty net tally. Texas and Iowa will hit the ice again tomorrow night at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park at 7 p.m. for their fifth meeting this year.

Iowa capitalized first in the game on a Stars turnover in the defensive zone, netting one of their 18 first period shots. Mitchell Chaffee collected the loose puck and turned the shot to Colton Point's net before the rebound found Mitch McLain at the bottom of the left circle. His shot opened the scoring 13 minutes into the night but was met two minutes later in a response by the Stars.

Cole Schneider set up camp in front of the Wild net as the Stars held extensive time in the offensive zone. Defenseman Ryan Shea set up his partner Julius Honka in the left corner to draw the Wild away from Schneider before tossing a pass to the Stars captain. A quick stickhandle put the puck between the legs of Dereck Baribeau to tie the score.

The Stars took their first lead of the night early in the second period. After breaking up a Wild rush into the zone, Ryan Shea collected a breakaway pass from Anthony Louis and marched in with Derek Barach at his side. The two exchanged a pass in front of the crease before Barach deposited his first goal of the season into the net.

The Wild continued the teeter-totter match as Connor Dewar net the tying goal seven minutes into the second period. Chaffee turned the puck up to Dewar on a 2-on-1 and the winger net his third goal of the season on the rush.

Texas' pressure in the period resulted in 17 shots on goal in response and Adam Mascherin helped cap off the period with the lead. The winger battled in front of the net as a shot from Joe Cecconi flew from the right point. Baribeau was tied up with his defenseman at the top of the crease, leaving a wide-open net for the third-year Stars forward to slide his third goal of the season past the goal line.

The lead was not steady for the Stars, as Iowa connected on a goal 24 seconds into the third period. Rookie Calen Addison fired the shot in a 3-on-2 transition for his first pro goal and added a second tally 11 minutes into the third period in the waning seconds of the Wild's second power play of the game. Texas in turn finished 0-for-2 on the power play after failing to tie the game with their third period power play. Mason Shaw would add the final tally on the empty net to officially take Iowa's first of six appearances in Cedar Park.

Baribeau earned his third win of the season and improved to 3-0-1 with a 33 saves against the Stars while Colton Point dropped his second game of the year after stopping 26 Iowa shots.

1. Calen Addison (IA) 2. Mitchell Chaffee (IA) 3. Ryan Shea (TEX)

