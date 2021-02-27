Gulls Topped by Henderson, 3-2

The San Diego Gulls fell 3-2 to the Henderson Silver Knights tonight at Orleans Arena. Despite the setback, the Gulls co-lead the AHL in wins (7) and points (14).

Chase De Leo scored a power-play goal at the 13:05 mark of the second period for his sixth point (3-3=6) in his seventh game of the season. Kodie Curran picked up the primary assist on the goal.

Jamie Drysdale netted a goal 6:06 into the third period for his ninth point of the season (4-5=9). Drysdale co-leads the AHL in scoring (4-5=9) and paces AHL defensemen in goals (4). Benoit-Olivier Groulx recorded his first career AHL assist on the play to mark his second point in as many games (1-1=2).

Andrew Poturalski earned an assist to mark his fifth point (1-4=5) over his last three games. Poturalski leads the Gulls with six assists and ranks third on the club in points (2-6=8).

Trevor Carrick picked up an assist for his fourth point (1-3=4) over his last six games.

Lukas Dostal made 26 saves in the setback.

San Diego and Henderson will meet again tomorrow, Feb. 27 (2 p.m.) at Orleans Arena to conclude their three-game series.

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Chase De Leo

On the power play

I think maybe the past couple games we've - I don't want to say struggled but haven't been where we expect to be and where we need to be. It's a privilege to be on the power play. There are a lot of guys who aren't on the power play that want to be out there. For me, I know how that feels just being on the [penalty kill]. We need to take advantage and compete whether we are a guy up, five-on-five or a guy down. Whatever the situation is we need to be hungry and battle for pucks. I thought we did that tonight and that's why we converted.

On the game

It's obviously not the start we wanted. They came out firing. We were struggling get it out of our D-zone a little bit, which is not fun. Nobody wants to play in the D-zone, obviously. It's tough to score when you're in your own end. It happens. It's a good league and there are a lot of good players and teams. I think tomorrow is going to be a bounce-back game for us. That's the nice thing, we get another crack at it tomorrow. We're going to be expecting our best for sure.

On tomorrow's game

We need a better start than today, that's for sure. It's no secret. Dino (Kevin Dineen) says it best, there is one puck out there and two guys. Whoever wants it more is probably going to come away with the win. You can talk X's and O's all day and systems are great, but at the end of the day, it's about that compete level and who's going to want that puck more. If that's us, it's going to be a great day for us.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the third period

Well I think we pushed hard. I think we recognized we got run over there for the first ten minutes of the game and we had a good push back in the third. But we just need a little more consistency and stabilize our 60-minute game.

On the power play

Well I think there was a little bit of simplicity. We were shooting the puck for one and obviously when you put pucks on net good things happen and it starts with bounces. Obviously, Jamie's goal stepping up in the rush and him burying that, that's just a skilled goal. So we got the players on there and we rely heavily on the penalty kill to get it done and they got some good production for us tonight.

On discipline going into tomorrow's game

Well it's something that we've already addressed. Those are areas that you get to a point where you talk and you're not seeing a response on the ice and your biggest weapon is these guys have a lot of pride, they want to play, and they want to stay on the ice, so when it's going to start affecting their ice-time that's how you get your message across.

On Nikolas Brouillard's Gulls debut

I liked his game. I think he brought great energy to our group here tonight. Something we needed in there. I felt like he's practiced hard a number of times. We felt like our D-corps has found a little stabilization back there, whatever the word is. But wanted to find a way to get him into the lineup. He's had a little snapshot at forward before and obviously came in and made a strong impression tonight.

