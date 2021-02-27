Henderson Sweeps Series against San Diego After 4-2 Victory

The Silver Knights defeated the Gulls, 4-2, Friday afternoon at Orleans Arena. The team is now 8-1-0 all time.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Both teams had slow starts in the first period. Through the first 15 minutes there were a total of eight shots on goal between the two teams. The first goal of the night was credited to the Silver Knights newcomer Pavel Dorofeyev, who had a stellar backhand goal on a breakaway. With only 7.6 seconds left in the first, Andrew Agozzino tied it up on a 5 on 3 power play. San Diego took the lead in the second with a goal scored by Bryce Kindopp. Dylan Sikura evened the field with a wicked top shelf goal. The HSK started the third with a goal from Jake McLaughlin and Gage Quinney sealed the deal with an empty net-netter in the final minutes of the frame, securing the 4-2 win. The Silver Knights are now 8-1-0 all time and are undefeated at home.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights will hit the road to take on the Colorado Eagles at the Budweiser Events Center next Friday, March 5 at 7:05 p.m. PT. Watch the match up on AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.

