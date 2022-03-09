Wild Fall to Admirals in Overtime, 3-2

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Iowa Wild (22-23-4-3; 51 pts.) fell in overtime to the Milwaukee Admirals (29-21-4-3; 64 pts.) in a Wednesday morning contest by a score of 3-2 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Mar. 9. Wild defenseman Turner Ottenbreit recorded a point for the second consecutive game in the defeat.

At 1:57 of the first period, Admirals forward Cole Schneider deflected a shot from the right point past Wild goaltender Zane McIntyre (22 saves) to give Milwaukee a 1-0 lead.

Schneider's goal was the only tally of the first period and the Wild trailed the Admirals 1-0 as both teams rolled into the first intermission. Shots in the first stanza were 6-5 in favor of Milwaukee.

Wild forward Nolan Stevens deflected a shot off the stick of Wild forward Adam Beckman past Admirals goaltender Connor Ingram (30 saves) at 10:43 of the second period. Beckman and Iowa defenseman Dakota Mermis recorded assists on the goal.

After collecting a pass from Wild forward Alexander Khovanov, Wild defenseman Turner Ottenbreit beat Ingram with a wrist shot from the slot at 13:38 of the second period. Khovanov and Beckman were credited with assists on Iowa's second goal of the game.

Following a two-goal effort from Iowa in the second period, the Wild led 2-1 over the Admirals. Iowa outshot Milwaukee 13-10 in the second period and led 18-16 in shots through two periods.

With the Admirals on the power play, Schneider knocked down a Milwaukee point shot in front and shoveled the puck past McIntyre at 6:32 of the third period. His goal tied the game at two goals apiece.

Neither team could break the tie before the conclusion of the third period and the Wild and the Admirals surged into overtime knotted up 2-2. Iowa led 10-8 in shots in the third period and outshot Milwaukee 28-24 through the end of regulation.

Admirals defenseman Jeremy Davies scored the overtime winner from the bottom of the left circle at 1:39 of the overtime period. Shots in overtime were 3-1 in favor of Iowa. The Wild outshot the Admirals 31-25 in the game.

Iowa was 0-for-3 and Milwaukee was 1-for-7 on the power play on the night.

After completing their four-game road trip, the Wild head back home to play the Henderson Silver Knights at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Mar. 12 at 6:00 p.m. CT.

