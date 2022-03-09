Anaheim Ducks Reassign Guhle to Gulls

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defenseman Brendan Guhle to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Guhle, 24 (7/29/97), has appeared in five games with Anaheim this season. The 6-2, 197-pound blueliner has recorded 4-10=14 points and 24 penalty minutes (PIM) in 64 career NHL games with Anaheim and Buffalo. Acquired from Buffalo with a first-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft in exchange for Brandon Montour Feb. 24, 2019, Guhle has also earned 2-3=5 points and 26 PIM in 28 games with San Diego this season.

Originally selected by Buffalo in the second round (51st overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, the Edmonton, Alberta native has appeared in 190 career AHL games with San Diego and Rochester, recording 23-67=90 points with a +2 rating and 131 PIM.

