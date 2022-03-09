Griffins Drop Home Tilt against Chicago

March 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins right wing Jon Martin (right) faces off with the Chicago Wolves

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Mark Newman/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins right wing Jon Martin (right) faces off with the Chicago Wolves(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Mark Newman/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Chicago Wolves defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins 4-2 on Wednesday at Van Andel Arena. Grand Rapids has now lost nine consecutive matchups against the Wolves (0-8-1-0), dating back to the last meeting of the 2020-21 season.

Turner Elson recorded his 14th tally on the year, tying him for the team-high in goals with Jonatan Berggren and Taro Hirose. Elson also notched an assist, giving him his eighth multi-point game of the campaign (1-1-2). The Griffins dropped to 2-11-1-2 (0.219) against the Central-Division leading Wolves and the second-place Manitoba Moose. However, Grand Rapids is 21-12-4-0 (0.622) against the rest of the AHL.

The Wolves got on the scoreboard at 5:09 in the opening period. From the right boards, Josh Jacobs fired a long shot at the blue line that sailed through traffic and into the right corner, giving Chicago a 1-0 lead.

With 13:27 remaining in the middle frame, the Wolves added to their lead. Stelio Mattheos connected with Spencer Smallman and from the left circle, Smallman ripped the disc through the five-hole of Victor Brattstrom.

Grand Rapids scored its first goal at the 11:00 mark in the second. After Ryan Murphy's shot attempt hit the crossbar, Elson gathered the puck at the right post and went top shelf and over the blocker of netminder Pyotr Kochetkov to cut the deficit to one.

Chicago added its third tally with 15:53 remaining. Mattheos found Sam Miletic at the right post and the winger sent a one-timer over the glove of goaltender Brattstrom.

Just after a Griffins' power play, Tyler Spezia jammed the puck in past Kochetkov at 13:58 after Elson's initial shot was saved by the rookie.

With just one minute remaining in regulation, C.J. Smith scored an empty netter to give the Wolves their fourth straight victory overall, winning 4-2.

Notes

*Grand Rapids went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill, including a 5-on-3 for 1:45.

*Dennis Yan skated in his 200th game as a pro.

Chicago 1 1 2 - 4

Grand Rapids 0 1 1 - 2

1st Period-1, Chicago, Jacobs 4 (Smith, Fitzgerald), 5:09. Penalties-served by Rees Chi (bench minor - too many men), 5:37; D'Aoust Gr (hooking), 7:08; Serikov Chi (hooking), 9:43; Mattheos Chi (roughing), 16:02; Witkowski Gr (roughing), 16:02.

2nd Period-2, Chicago, Smallman 5 (Mattheos, Miletic), 6:33. 3, Grand Rapids, Elson 14 (Shine, Murphy), 11:00. Penalties-Murphy Gr (tripping), 3:57; Letunov Chi (high-sticking), 8:57; Elson Gr (tripping), 17:25; Brattstrom Gr (delay of game), 17:41.

3rd Period-4, Chicago, Miletic 4 (Mattheos, Smallman), 4:07. 5, Grand Rapids, Spezia 10 (Elson, Shine), 13:58. 6, Chicago, Smith 18 (Noesen, Fitzgerald), 19:00 (EN). Penalties-Mattheos Chi (cross-checking), 8:16.

Shots on Goal-Chicago 11-8-14-33. Grand Rapids 6-6-10-22.

Power Play Opportunities-Chicago 0 / 4; Grand Rapids 0 / 4.

Goalies-Chicago, Kochetkov 4-0-0 (22 shots-20 saves). Grand Rapids, Brattstrom 5-8-2 (32 shots-29 saves).

A-4,711

Three Stars

1. CHI Smallman (goal, assist); 2. GR Elson (goal, assist); 3. CHI Miletic (goal, assist)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 23-23-5-2 (53 pts.) / Fri., March 11 vs. Cleveland 7 p.m.

Chicago: 34-10-4-4 (76 pts.) / Sat., March 12 at Milwaukee 6 p.m. CST

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.