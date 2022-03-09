Heat, Gulls Battle Wednesday at Stockton Arena

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (31-9-4-1; 1st Pacific) vs. San Diego Gulls (19-24-2-0; 7th Pacific)

LOCATION: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

TIME: 6:30 p.m. PST

TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports Radio 1280 or online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

Stockton looks to extend its point streak to three games as the Heat face off against the San Diego Gulls Wednesday night at Stockton Arena. The Heat enter the game off a 4-3 overtime win over the San Jose Barracuda, winners of seven of the last 10 games, while San Diego has gone 5-5-0-0 in its last 10. Stockton is 3-2-0-0 on the year against the Gulls but have dropped the last two matchups.

PEAKS AND VALI-S

Juuso Valimaki has found his scoring touch, the defenseman notching goals in consecutive games and potting the game-winner as part of a two-point night Saturday. The blue-liner has three assists and is a plus-1 in three games against San Diego, and he'll look to extend his scoring streak to three games in the midweek tilt.

HOME COOKING

The Heat have felt right at home at Stockton Arena, coming into tonight's contest with the second-best home record in the AHL at 17-3-4-0 (.792) - trailing only the Ontario Reign. Stockton has outscored opponents by an 81-57 aggregate through those 24 games. On the flip side, San Diego is 27th in the AHL on the road at 10-14-1-0, outscored 84-73 on the year.

PETTERSEN'S PLAY

Emilio Pettersen is feeling it on the offensive end, the forward notching his second multi-point game of the season on Saturday with a goal and an assist in the win. The second-year pro has matched his rookie season scoring output with 14 points, and four of his five goals this season have come in Stockton's last eight games.

LUKE AND RALLY

Luke Philp hit the 30-point mark for the campaign with his two-point effort on Saturday, the fourth Heat skater to reach that milestone on the season. He's up to second on the roster with 17 goals and has six goals in Stockton's last seven games, eight in the last 10. Philp has three points with one goal in five games against San Diego this year.

NO FLY ZONE

Wednesday's matchup is the final meeting between the Heat and Gulls at Stockton Arena in the regular season slate, with the Heat winning two of three. Stockton has an all-time record of 18-8-0-1 against San Diego on home ice and will look to snap a two-game skid against the Gulls with tonight's tilt.

