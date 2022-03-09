Pittsburgh Assigns Bjorkqvist to WBS

The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-assigned forward Kasper Bjorkqvist to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall.

Bjorkqvist, 24, has played in six games with Pittsburgh this season from Jan. 2-13. He scored his first NHL goal in his NHL debut on Jan. 2 against San Jose becoming the sixth current Penguin to score in his first career game, joining Brian Boyle, Jake Guentzel, Evgeni Malkin, Brock McGinn and Radim Zohorna.

The 6-foot-1, 198-pound forward has also appeared in 33 games for the WBS Penguins this season, recording four goals, two assists and six points. The native of Espoo, Finland has played parts of the last three seasons with WBS, suiting up for 44 career AHL games and recording eight points (6G-2A).

Bjorkqvist spent the majority of last season on a loan with KooKoo of Liiga, Finland's top professional league, recording 11 goals, 15 assists, 26 points with a plus-14 in 44 games. His 26 points ranked fourth (tied) on the team and the most among all league rookies, earning him Rookie of the Year honors.

The forward played three seasons of collegiate hockey at Providence College between 2016-19, recording 36 goals, 26 assists and 62 points in 112 games. Bjorkqvist was drafted by Pittsburgh in the second round (61st overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft

The Penguins' next home game is Wednesday, Mar. 9 when the Cleveland Monsters come to town. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 3-0-0-0 this season against Cleveland and has never lost on home ice to the Monsters (5-0-0-0). Puck drop for the Penguins and Monsters is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual game tickets for the Penguins' remaining home games as well as season-ticket packages for the upcoming 2022-23 season are on sale now.

