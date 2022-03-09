B-Sens Earn 4-1 Win to Sweep Season Series with P-Bruins

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators completed their season series sweep of the Providence Bruins with a 4-1 win on Wednesday afternoon at CAA Arena.

Belleville opened the scoring 2:16 into the contest when sophomore defenceman Lassi Thomson delivered on an early power play to give the Senators a 1-0 after twenty minutes of play.

In the second period, Eduards Tralmaks put the visitors on the board, finding the back of the net following a Providence faceoff win at 6:37 of the stanza.

Mads Sogaard replaced an injured Kevin Mandolese in net to start the third.

The Senators restored their one-goal advantage through a Jake Lucchini one-time blast past Kyle Keyser for his 16th of the season just 49 into the final frame. Mark Kastelic extended the Belleville lead, pouncing on a rebound to make it 3-1. Belleville through Cole Reinhardt, who hit an empty net with his second shorthanded tally in as many games.

With the win, Belleville improved their record against Atlantic Division to 8-2 on the season.

Fast Facts

Mads Sogaard made five saves in relief and collected his first career AHL assist.

Mark Kastelic, Logan Shaw and Cole Reinhardt all had multipoint games.

Lassi Thomson broke out of his seven-game scoreless drought.

Sens on Special Teams:

Power Play: 1/5 | Penalty Kill:5/5

Sound Bytes:

Head Coach Troy Mann

"Providence has always been a good team, and this year they've had a lot of ups and downs with Covid and lineup changes with Boston, but they've certainly been on a roll. They're one of the hottest teams in the AHL at 9-1 in their last ten. We talked about that this morning. One of the messages was that this week we have a lot of out-of-divisional games that we are not used to, so we felt Providence being first in the Atlantic and Manitoba sitting second right behind Chicago. They're a formidable opponent this weekend. For us to get four out of six points, we're going to have to play good hockey. "

On the Schedule:

The Belleville Senators return to action Friday when they visit the Manitoba Moose. You can hear the game on the Senators' Official Broadcast Partner 800 AM CJBQ or see it on AHL TV. Coverage begins at 7:50 p.m. with David Foot.

