Toronto Marlies Host the Abbotsford Canucks in Second Matchup of Season

The Toronto Marlies host the Abbotsford Canucks on Wednesday morning at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The two teams last met back on March 2nd, when the Canucks won 6-4. Abbotsford are currently 7-3-0-0 in their last 10, while the Marlies are 3-6-1-0.

Toronto is coming off of a 3-1 loss to Providence on Tuesday afternoon, while the Canucks last game took place on March 5th when they lost to Laval 3-0.

Some players to watch on the Marlies side include Curtis Douglas who has five points in his last two games, as well as defenceman Joseph Duszak who has 37 points so far this season. On the Abbotsford side, Sheldon Dries leads the way with 52 points.

Puck drops at 11:00 AM EST on Leafs Nation Network, AHLTV and TSN. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

