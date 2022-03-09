Comets Defeated by Crunch with Late Overtime Goal

March 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Comets took on their I-90 rival in the 11th addition of the Empire Recycling Cup against the Syracuse Crunch coming off back-to-back victories against them on the road. This time, in Utica, it was an overtime victory for the visiting Crunch, 3-2.

In the first period, the Comets started the scoring with a goal coming from captain Ryan Schmelzer as he deflected the Tyler Wotherspoon pass into the cage behind Syracuse goalie Max Lagace at 3:09. This put the Comets up 1-0 through twenty minutes of play.

In the second period, at 7:46, Alex Barre`-Boulet was able to get the puck past goaltender Akira Schmid, to tie the game 1-1. But it was rookie sensation Alex Holtz who gave the comets the lead again when his wrist shot beat Lagace low on the glove side at 11:36. The goal, Holtz's team leading also leads all AHL rookies in goals scored. At 17:59 into the period, Crunch's Remi Elie was able to sneak a shot by Schmid, tying the game. The score after forty minutes is 2-2.

In the third period, there were no goals scored. Throughout regulation, the Crunch outshot the Comets 22-21, and a tie game at 2-2.

In overtime, despite the chances for the Comets on the power-play during the extra session, it was Darren Raddysh who left the box and struck for a shot that beat Schmid with just 0.6 seconds left on the clock. The Crush skated away with pull away a win 3-2.

The Comets are back in action Friday night against the Toronto Marlies inside the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM. They will follow up with a game against Rochester on Saturday night at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available for both contests. You can purchase them by going to uticacomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.