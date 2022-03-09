Comets Defeated by Crunch with Late Overtime Goal
March 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The Comets took on their I-90 rival in the 11th addition of the Empire Recycling Cup against the Syracuse Crunch coming off back-to-back victories against them on the road. This time, in Utica, it was an overtime victory for the visiting Crunch, 3-2.
In the first period, the Comets started the scoring with a goal coming from captain Ryan Schmelzer as he deflected the Tyler Wotherspoon pass into the cage behind Syracuse goalie Max Lagace at 3:09. This put the Comets up 1-0 through twenty minutes of play.
In the second period, at 7:46, Alex Barre`-Boulet was able to get the puck past goaltender Akira Schmid, to tie the game 1-1. But it was rookie sensation Alex Holtz who gave the comets the lead again when his wrist shot beat Lagace low on the glove side at 11:36. The goal, Holtz's team leading also leads all AHL rookies in goals scored. At 17:59 into the period, Crunch's Remi Elie was able to sneak a shot by Schmid, tying the game. The score after forty minutes is 2-2.
In the third period, there were no goals scored. Throughout regulation, the Crunch outshot the Comets 22-21, and a tie game at 2-2.
In overtime, despite the chances for the Comets on the power-play during the extra session, it was Darren Raddysh who left the box and struck for a shot that beat Schmid with just 0.6 seconds left on the clock. The Crush skated away with pull away a win 3-2.
The Comets are back in action Friday night against the Toronto Marlies inside the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM. They will follow up with a game against Rochester on Saturday night at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available for both contests. You can purchase them by going to uticacomets.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2022
- Stars Explode for Seven Goals against Charlotte - Texas Stars
- Griffins Drop Home Tilt against Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Penguins Drop OT Decision to Monsters, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Finish Trip with Tough Loss to Texas - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Defeat Comets, 3-2, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Battle Back for 3-2 Overtime Victory over Penguins - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Defeated by Crunch with Late Overtime Goal - Utica Comets
- Wolves' Fourth Line Shines - Chicago Wolves
- B-Sens Earn 4-1 Win to Sweep Season Series with P-Bruins - Belleville Senators
- Henderson Silver Knights Release 'Conquer,' the Team's Signature Scent in Partnership with Aroma Retail - Henderson Silver Knights
- Providence Bruins Fall to Belleville Senators, 4-1 - Providence Bruins
- Canucks Blank Marlies 3-0, Win Three of Four on Road Trip - Abbotsford Canucks
- $2 Beer Night Is Friday at the Condors - Bakersfield Condors
- Admirals Take Wild to School - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wild Fall to Admirals in Overtime, 3-2 - Iowa Wild
- 5 Things: Heat vs. San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Guhle to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Heat, Gulls Battle Wednesday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Pooch Party to Take Place on March 20 - Charlotte Checkers
- Cam York Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 21 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Pittsburgh Assigns Bjorkqvist to WBS - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Toronto Marlies Host the Abbotsford Canucks in Second Matchup of Season - Toronto Marlies
- Daccord Prevails in Goalie Duel against Stars - Charlotte Checkers
- Bad Bounce Late Burns Stars - Texas Stars
- Phantoms Drop Rivalry Matchup at Hershey - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utica Comets Stories
- Comets Defeated by Crunch with Late Overtime Goal
- Comets Defeat Crunch for Second Straight Time, Win 5-2
- Comets Offense Soars against Crunch, Win 8-5
- Comets Captain Schmelzer Leads Team against Bears in 3-1 Win
- Comets Comeback Falls Short against the Crunch, Lose 6-3