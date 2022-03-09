Monsters Battle Back for 3-2 Overtime Victory over Penguins

WILKES-BARRE, PA - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. With the win, the Monsters are now 20-22-6-4 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Penguins recorded two goals in the opening frame from Kasper Bjorkqvist at 4:18 and Drew O'Connor on the man advantage at 16:50 sending the Monsters to the first intermission trailing 2-0. Cleveland's special teams shined in the middle frame beginning with a power-play goal from Carson Meyer at 3:39 assisted by Jake Christiansen and Kevin Stenlund to get the Monsters on the board. Christiansen added a tally on the man advantage at 7:51 off feeds from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Meyer tying the game 2-2 after 40 minutes. After a scoreless third period, Dillon Simpson became the overtime hero with a marker at 2:26 off a helper from Cole Cassels securing Cleveland's 3-2 comeback win.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 32 saves for the victory while Wilkes-Barre's Alex D'Orio made 24 saves in defeat.

The Monsters continue the road trip to visit the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, March 11, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Van Andel Arena. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 2 0 1 - 3

WBS 2 0 0 0 - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 27 2/4 3/4 8 min / 4 inf

WBS 34 1/4 2/4 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves W 32 2 8-6-1

WBS D'Orio OT 24 3 7-9-4

Cleveland Record: 20-22-6-4, 7th North Division

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Record: 23-23-4-4, 6th Atlantic Division

