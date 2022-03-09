Monsters Battle Back for 3-2 Overtime Victory over Penguins
March 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
WILKES-BARRE, PA - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. With the win, the Monsters are now 20-22-6-4 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Penguins recorded two goals in the opening frame from Kasper Bjorkqvist at 4:18 and Drew O'Connor on the man advantage at 16:50 sending the Monsters to the first intermission trailing 2-0. Cleveland's special teams shined in the middle frame beginning with a power-play goal from Carson Meyer at 3:39 assisted by Jake Christiansen and Kevin Stenlund to get the Monsters on the board. Christiansen added a tally on the man advantage at 7:51 off feeds from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Meyer tying the game 2-2 after 40 minutes. After a scoreless third period, Dillon Simpson became the overtime hero with a marker at 2:26 off a helper from Cole Cassels securing Cleveland's 3-2 comeback win.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 32 saves for the victory while Wilkes-Barre's Alex D'Orio made 24 saves in defeat.
The Monsters continue the road trip to visit the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, March 11, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Van Andel Arena. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 2 0 1 - 3
WBS 2 0 0 0 - 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 27 2/4 3/4 8 min / 4 inf
WBS 34 1/4 2/4 8 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves W 32 2 8-6-1
WBS D'Orio OT 24 3 7-9-4
Cleveland Record: 20-22-6-4, 7th North Division
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Record: 23-23-4-4, 6th Atlantic Division
