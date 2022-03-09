Daccord Prevails in Goalie Duel against Stars

March 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







CEDAR PARK, TX - The Checkers and Stars locked in a defensive struggle Tuesday night, with the goalies taking center stage until a clutch bounce late in the third clinched the win for the visitors.

Both sides would strike early on, with the Stars snagging a lead less than three minutes in before Owen Tippett pulled off a slick individual effort to even the score shortly after.

That would spell the end of the offensive output for a long stretch of time, however, as the netminders settled in. Making his second straight start, Joey Daccord was a rock in net for Charlotte - amassing 27 saves by the time the final horn sounded.

Through waves of pressure and a combined 10 power plays between them, neither side could find the go-ahead marker until the final 90 seconds of play. In a battle behind the net, Cole Schwindt chopped at the puck and sent it careening toward the goal mouth, where it found a way behind the Texas netminder and over the goal line to give Charlotte its first lead of the night. The Checkers fended off the last ditch efforts from Texas and rode a Tippett empty netter to a 3-1 final to keep their hot streak rolling.

Notes

The Checkers have won four games in a row, matching their longest such streak of the season ... That was the eighth win for Charlotte this season when tied after two periods of play ... Tonight was Charlotte's first road game against the Stars since October of 2016 ... Joey Daccord recorded his second win in as many starts ... The Checkers were perfect on the penalty kill for the fifth straight game and were one shy of their most penalties killed in a game this season with six ... Owen Tippett and Henry Bowlby both extended their point streaks to four games ... Tonight was Tippett's first multi-goal game of the season ... Chase Priskie recorded a point for the third straight game and Dennis Cholowski recorded a point for the second straight game ... The Checkers held their opponent to two or fewer goals for the fourth consecutive game ... Grigori Denisenko, Gustav Olofsson, Max Gildon, John Ludvig, Connor Carrick and Christopher Gibson all missed the game due to injury ... Justin Nachbaur, Serron Noel, Nolan Kneen, Dennis Cesana and Spencer Knight were healthy extras

Up Next

The Checkers' lengthy road trip wraps up Wednesday night with an 8 p.m. rematch against the Stars.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.