Canucks Blank Marlies 3-0, Win Three of Four on Road Trip

March 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Abbotsford Canucks finally got the start they wanted.

Abbotsford began a four-game road trip against the Toronto Marlies on March. 2. The Canucks gave up the first goal but came back, going 3-for-7 on the power play and defeated the Marlies 6-4.

Abbotsford split its two games against the Laval Rocket on March 4 and 5, but couldn't find a way to score the first goal.

The Canucks circled back to Toronto to conclude their road-trip against the Marlies on Wednesday morning at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. It was there that it finally happened.

Canucks' defenceman Noah Juulsen opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 10:13 of the first period. It marked his third goal of the season. Forwards Sheldon Dries and Nic Petan had the assists.

The Marlies had no answer for the Canucks.

Abbotsford added goals from forwards Jarid Lukosevicius and Vincent Arseneau, both on the power play, at 6:20 and 9:25 of the third period respectively.

Just like on March 2, Abbotsford's power play was too strong with the Marlies, going 3-for-6 and continues to be one of the best in the AHL.

The Canucks' power play is ranked No. 2, going at 24.5 percent.

Along with that, Abbotsford goaltender Spencer Martin made his 16th start of the season. He's been elite all season and he was that once again. He made 21 saves as the Canucks defeated the Marlies 3-0 and capped off their road trip, winning three of the four games.

It marked his 12th victory and his third shutout of the season. He is 12-2-2, with a .920 save percentage along with a 2.30 goals-against average. In fact, two of Martin's shutouts have come in his last seven starts. He has a .946 save percentage through that span.

Abbotsford remains undefeated in franchise history against Toronto.

That sure has a beautiful ring to it.

UP NEXT

The Abbotsford Canucks (25-18-3-1) will play host to the Colorado Eagles (28-17-3-3) inside the confines of the Abbotsford Centre at 7:00PM on Friday.

NEWS AND NOTES

Canucks defenceman Jett Woo, who had missed the last 19 games due to lower-body injury, returned to the lineup.

Abbotsford forward Phillip Di Giuseppe, who was re-assigned by Vancouver on March 6, was back in the lineup. He had an assist and four shots.

Abbotsford forward Jarid Luksevicius, who scored his seventh goal of the season, led the team with six shots.

Canucks forward Yushiroh Hirano returned to the lineup for the first time since Feb. 25 against the Stockton Heat.

The Vancouver Canucks recalled forward Sheldon Rempal from Abbotsford on Monday.

BOXSCORE

https://theahl.com/stats/game-center/1023451

THREE STARS

FIRST STAR - ABB's Spencer Martin (21 saves and third shutout of the season)

SECOND STAR - ABB's Phillip Di Giuseppe (an assist, four shots and a plus-3 rating)

THIRD STAR - ABB's Devante Stephens (an assist, one shot and a plus-2 rating.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.