5 Things: Heat vs. San Diego

March 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







STOCKTON HEAT (31-9-4-1) vs. SAN DIEGO GULLS (19-24-2-0)

6:30 p.m. PST | Broadcast: AHLTV, Fox Sports 1280, Spreaker

Leading Scorers

Heat:

Goals - Matthew Phillips (20)

Points - Matthew Phillips (48)

Gulls:

Goals - Alex Limoges (12)

Points - Nikolas Brouillard (28)

Special Teams

Heat:

PP - 36-for-187, 19.3% (t-17th)/PK - 172-for-197, 87.3% (1st)

Gulls:

PP - 34-for-182, 18.7% (22nd)/PK - 147-for-185, 79.5% (22nd)

1. HEAT INDEX

The Stockton Heat start a three-games-in-four-days sprint with a midweek tilt against the San Diego Gulls, a 6:30 p.m. puck drop at Stockton Arena. The Heat aim to extend the team's two-game point streak and maintain the top spot in the division above upstart Ontario while snapping a two-game skid against San Diego. Juuso Valimaki comes into the contest having lit the lamp in back-to-back contests, and he was joined by Luke Philp and Emilio Pettersen with two-point outings the last time out.

2. THIS, THAT, THE OTHER

THIS... It's about playing to a standard, not the opponent. That's the message hammered home for the Stockton Heat, the top team in the AHL but always looking for room to improve. Specifically, leadership has pointed to Stockton's splits against teams above .500 and below the even split of the record. The Heat, who are 3-2-0-0 on the year against San Diego, have been stronger against better opponents with a record of 21-5-3-0 against opponents above the .500 mark (.776 pct) compared to 16-10-4-1 (.688) against teams below. Time will tell if that added focus pays dividends on the ice. THAT... The Heat saw history in their last game out, neither team receiving a power play in a full game of even strength play against the San Jose Barracuda. Stockton has leaned heavily on special teams contributions as a sign of success this season, with Stockton owning a 22-1-1-0 record when scoring on the power play compared to 9-8-3-1 when being held empty on the man-advantage. THE OTHER... Strong starts lead to fast finishes for Stockton, the Heat 25-1-3-0 on the year when scoring first and 19-0-2-1 when leading after one period. San Diego has scored first in 23 of 45 games, a nearly even split, and has been tied or behind at the first intermission in 34 of 45 contests.

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

Heat - Jakob Pelletier

The rookie has found himself in a relative cold stretch of late, a season-long three game scoreless run, but has been quite strong against San Diego with a goal and seven points in five games.

Gulls - Nikolas Brouillard

Brouillard brings a four-game point streak into Wednesday's contest with five assists in that span. He's has three assists and 25 penalty minutes against the Heat in four games this year.

4. MILESTONES WITHIN REACH

Justin Kirkland is three goals shy of 50 in his AHL career.

Glenn Gawdin is five assists shy of 100 in his AHL career.

5. QUOTABLE

"It's a mental preparation thing, investing yourself into your performance, your team's performance over letting your guard down based on numbers on a piece of paper or the internet. This is a hard league. It's hard to be good. You look at the three teams fighting for the last playoff spot (in the Pacific Division), they're desperate. We have to match that or be better with our own group in terms of matching that desperation, emotion and urgency in our own game. That's the one thing we still have to learn consistently." - Mitch Love on the mental approach against teams lower in the standings

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.