Bad Bounce Late Burns Stars

March 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars center Ty Dellandrea faces off with the Charlotte Checkers

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski) Texas Stars center Ty Dellandrea faces off with the Charlotte Checkers(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

CEDAR PARK, TX - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, jumped out to an early lead in their return home from a two-week road trip, but a bad bounce late helped the Charlotte Checkers break a 1-1 deadlock and spoil the Stars' homecoming 3-1 Tuesday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The Stars struck first early in the first period, when a rebound bounced onto the stick of Fredrik Karlstrom, who buried the shot into the net just 2:53 into the game. The Checkers answered when Owen Tippett carried the puck to the hashmarks of the left circle and ripped a wrist shot past Matt Jurusik midway through the frame.

Texas had four first period power plays, including a 5-on-3 man-advantage, but Charlotte goaltender Joey Daccord stopped 13 of 14 shots and the Checkers killed off all four penalties.

Charlotte had over a minute of a 5-on-3 power play in the middle frame, but Texas killed off the penalties. Jurusik and Daccord stole the show in the period, keeping the score 1-1 after 40 minutes. Jurusik stopped all 12 shots he faced, while Daccord made nine saves.

As the game approached what looked like overtime, the Checkers sent a shot wide of the Stars' net. As the teams battled for the puck behind the cage, it was thrown into the crease quickly and deflected off of Jurusik and into the net with 1:24 left in regulation. Cole Schwindt was credited the goal, which ended up being the game-winner. Tippett added an empty net goal for his second of the night and the Checkers completed their 3-1 win.

Daccord stopped 27 of 28 to earn the victory, while Jurusik stopped 22 of 24 in the loss.

The Stars and Checkers meet once more at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

BOX SCORE

3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest

Cole Schwindt (CLT)

Joey Daccord (CLT)

Matt Jurusik (TEX)

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.