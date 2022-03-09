$2 Beer Night Is Friday at the Condors

March 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors host the San Diego Gulls on Friday night at 7 p.m. for a $2 Beer Night featuring Michelob Ultra and Bud Light Seltzer presented by 98.5 The Fox. Enjoy Michelob Ultra and Bud Light Seltzer for just $2 at the game through the end of the first intermission. Also, the first 2,000 fans will get a Condors metal straw, perfect for reusing and saving the environment! Great seats start at just $12 by clicking the button below.

The Calder Cup Playoff race is heating up with just 21 games left in the regular season. The Condors are looking to secure home ice advantage and currently occupy the fourth spot in the division standings. Click here to check out the latest on the team's chances down the stretch!

Get four tickets and two Wizard Wands when the Condors host Abbotsford on Wizard Night next Saturday, March 19.

