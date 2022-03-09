$2 Beer Night Is Friday at the Condors
March 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors host the San Diego Gulls on Friday night at 7 p.m. for a $2 Beer Night featuring Michelob Ultra and Bud Light Seltzer presented by 98.5 The Fox. Enjoy Michelob Ultra and Bud Light Seltzer for just $2 at the game through the end of the first intermission. Also, the first 2,000 fans will get a Condors metal straw, perfect for reusing and saving the environment! Great seats start at just $12 by clicking the button below.
The Calder Cup Playoff race is heating up with just 21 games left in the regular season. The Condors are looking to secure home ice advantage and currently occupy the fourth spot in the division standings. Click here to check out the latest on the team's chances down the stretch!
Get four tickets and two Wizard Wands when the Condors host Abbotsford on Wizard Night next Saturday, March 19.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2022
- $2 Beer Night Is Friday at the Condors - Bakersfield Condors
- Admirals Take Wild to School - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wild Fall to Admirals in Overtime, 3-2 - Iowa Wild
- 5 Things: Heat vs. San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Guhle to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Heat, Gulls Battle Wednesday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Pooch Party to Take Place on March 20 - Charlotte Checkers
- Cam York Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 21 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Pittsburgh Assigns Bjorkqvist to WBS - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Toronto Marlies Host the Abbotsford Canucks in Second Matchup of Season - Toronto Marlies
- Daccord Prevails in Goalie Duel against Stars - Charlotte Checkers
- Bad Bounce Late Burns Stars - Texas Stars
- Phantoms Drop Rivalry Matchup at Hershey - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.