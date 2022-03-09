Pooch Party to Take Place on March 20
March 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Bring your dog to the Checkers' Pooch Party game on Sunday, March 20!
To secure a seat for you and your best friend for the annual event, part of Pet Weekend presented by NutriSource, use the purchase link on this page. There, you can find seats in a dog-friendly area of the coliseum and will also have the option of adding on a Checkers-branded collapsible pet bowl. Doors open one hour prior to the 1 p.m. game against Providence.
Please note that dogs do not need their own ticket unless their owners would like to have an additional seat's worth of space. Must sign waiver upon arrival.
Those not bringing dogs are also invited to take advantage of our Family Day offer featuring savings of 40 percent when purchasing at least four tickets.
