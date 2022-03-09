The Bridgeport Report: Week 21

The Bridgeport Islanders (21-24-5-4), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, won two of their three games last weekend to pull within an eyelash of the Atlantic Division's final playoff spot.

Andy Andreoff (one goal, three assists) and Chris Terry (two goals, one assist) both had an impressive weekend, while line-mate Simon Holmstrom added one goal and one helper. Terry's assist on Andreoff's first-period goal Saturday against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins tied him with Trent Whitfield for 50th place on the AHL's all-time scoring list with 595 career points. He has scored 252 career goals (39th most).

Both Jakub Skarek (13-11-4) and Cory Schneider (7-9-2) earned victories in net with at least 36 saves.

The Islanders tackled their sixth three-in-three series of the season this past weekend, which began on a high note. Terry scored twice, Andreoff recorded a career-high three assists, and Arnaud Durandeau notched one goal and one assist in his 100th pro game to boost Bridgeport to a 5-4 win against the Penguins on Friday. Holmstrom and Kyle MacLean also scored goals and Schneider stopped 38 shots. Schneider has made at least 36 saves in three of his last four starts and has won three straight for the second time this season.

The Islanders went right back at it against Pittsburgh's affiliate just 24 hours later and skated to a 4-2 victory in their annual "Stick It To Cancer" game Saturday night. Skarek made 36 saves and 12 different skaters recorded at least one point for the Isles, including Andreoff's 14th goal of the season in his 500th professional game. Durandeau also scored for the fourth straight contest to boost Bridgeport to its third straight win, matching a season high.

That winning streak came to an end on Sunday, despite Cole Bardreau's team-leading second shorthanded goal of the season in a 4-1 final. Bridgeport fell to 3-6-0-0 in nine meetings against the Wolf Pack.

Following four straight days of rest and rejuvenation, the Islanders return to business this weekend with another three-in-three series that begins Friday night against the Hershey Bears (27-21-4-3) at the newly renamed Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport. The Islanders then head up Interstate 95 to Rhode Island for a back-to-back set of games against the Providence Bruins (28-14-3-3) on Saturday (7:05 p.m.) and Sunday (3:05 p.m.).

Every game this season can be heard live on the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, or seen online via AHLTV. The pre-game show begins 15 minutes prior to puck drop.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Mar. 11 vs. Hershey Bears (7 p.m.) - The Islanders face Washington's affiliate for the fifth time this season and second of three at Total Mortgage Arena. Bridgeport is 1-1-2-0 in the previous four meetings. Three of those four games have gone past regulation. Doors open at 6 p.m. and take advantage of "3-2-1" concession specials including $3 12 oz. draft beers, $2 hot dogs, and $1 bags of popcorn outside of sections 104 and 114.

Saturday, Mar. 12 at Providence Bruins (7 p.m.) - The Islanders and Bruins meet for the ninth time this season, but the first since Jan. 22nd when Providence earned a 5-3 win. Bridgeport is 3-3-0-2 against Boston's affiliate this season and 1-1-0-1 in those contests at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. The two teams have alternated wins and losses through their last five games.

Sunday, Mar. 13 at Providence Bruins (3 p.m.) - The Islanders remain in Providence for a rematch on Sunday, avoiding overnight travel as the clocks move forward an hour. Sunday's matinee will be the 10th of 12 meetings in the season series and the fifth of six at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

Ice Chips

Andreoff Plays #500: Andy Andreoff is played his 500th professional game between the NHL and AHL on Saturday and scored his 14th goal of the season in a 4-2 victory. The veteran forward recorded an AHL career-high three assists one night prior. Andreoff has points in eight of his last nine games overall and carries a nine-game point streak at home into this weekend's action (third-longest active streak in the AHL). He has six goals and 11 points in his last nine games.

Terry Ties For 50th: Chris Terry had points in six straight games prior to Sunday's loss, including an assist last Saturday which tied him with Trent Whitfield (1998-2013) for 50th place on the AHL's all-time scoring list (595 points). The 32-year-old forward paces Bridgeport in goals (19), points (43), power-play goals (5), power-play points (14), shots (155), multi-point games (12), and shares the team lead in game-winning goals (3) this season. He has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his last seven games.

Schneider: Cory Schneider has won each of his last three starts and four of his last five dating back to Feb. 2nd. That includes his 100th career AHL victory on Feb. 27th against Charlotte. Schneider has made at least 36 saves in three of his last four starts and boasts a 2.77 GAA and .925 save percentage over his last six outings.

One-Goal Games: Friday's 5-4 victory over the Penguins was Bridgeport's 28th one-goal outcome of the season, second most in the AHL. Only Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has more (30). The Islanders are 10-9-5-4 in one-goal games this season.

Introducing Total Mortgage Arena: The Bridgeport Islanders and Harbor Yard Sports and Entertainment announced Monday they have entered into a 10-year naming rights agreement with Milford-based regional home financing leader Total Mortgage. The deal has renamed the 10,000-seat sports and entertainment venue in Bridgeport, Conn. as Total Mortgage Arena, previously known as Webster Bank Arena.

Quick Hits: Cole Bardreau has a goal in two straight games entering the weekend... Arnaud Durandeau scored in all four games during Bridgeport's recent homestand and now ranks third on the team with a career-high 11 goals... The Islanders boast the second best penalty kill on the road (77-for-90, 85.6%)... The club is 14-9-2-3 when not allowing a power-play goal in a game this season... Seth Helgeson could tie Steven Regier (2004-08) for fourth place on Bridgeport's all-time games played list (290) if he appears in all three contests this weekend.

Team Leaders

Goals: Chris Terry (19)

Assists: Otto Koivula (26)

Points: Chris Terry (43)

Plus/Minus: Thomas Hickey (+15)

Penalty Minutes: Parker Wotherspoon (101)

Shots: Chris Terry (155)

Power-Play Goals: Chris Terry (5)

Shorthanded Goals: Cole Bardreau (2)

Games Played: Arnaud Durandeau (52)

Wins: Jakub Skarek (13)

Across the Sound: Bridgeport grad Anders Lee scored twice on Monday, including his 200th career NHL goal, but the New York Islanders (21-24-8) fell to the Colorado Avalanche, 5-4, at UBS Arena. Semyon Varlamov made a season-high 44 saves and former Bridgeport forwards Casey Cizikas and Brock Nelson also scored in the setback. The Islanders host the Columbus Blue Jackets tomorrow night to continue a six-game homestand that ends Sunday night against the Anaheim Ducks.

