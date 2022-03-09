Henderson Silver Knights Release 'Conquer,' the Team's Signature Scent in Partnership with Aroma Retail

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today details regarding the team's signature scent, 'Conquer,' which was formulated in partnership with Aroma Retail, a Las Vegas-based scenting company. Fans can experience the scent at all Henderson Silver Knights games at The Dollar Loan Center, and can purchase candles at The Livery at Lifeguard Arena and The Saddlery, the new team store located at TDLC.

"We're incredibly excited to release our new signature scent, 'Conquer,' with Aroma Retail," said Henderson Silver Knights COO Chase Jolesch. "We've worked with the talented alchemists at Aroma Retail for the past year to craft the perfect blend of fragrances for not just our team, but our brand-new home, The Dollar Loan Center. 'Conquer' will offer a unique, new way for our fans to immerse themselves in our brand!"

"As long-time Las Vegas residents, we've been waiting so long to have a professional sports team to support. Well, that has finally happened and all of us at Aroma Retail are so proud and excited to be the Official Scenting Partner at The Dollar Loan Center, home of the Silver Knights," said Aroma Retail Owner and President Cristina Reding. "We had so much fun developing the Silver Knights' signature scent. Appropriately named 'Conquer,' it has very unique natural ingredients such as ground metals, antique leather, old-world woods and evergreens. It's gritty yet energizing and has a delightfully medieval finish. The best thing about this scent is that we developed it together with the marketing and operations team for the Silver Knights, which is the most fun and dynamic team we've had the pleasure to work with. A wonderful venue offering a full-sensory experience, in a great community neighborhood, The Dollar Loan Center is the perfect place for family entertainment and for supporting a Vegas Born team, the Silver Knights. Go Knights Go!"

The fragrance features a unique blend of freshly forged swords, healing eucalyptus, and refreshing mint and black pepper. It has mid-notes of an enchanted forest, including evergreen pine, wild iris, cedar leaf, and fir needle, and finishes strong with masculine base notes of iron wood, oakmoss, sandalwood, musk, and the worn leather of a squire's satchel.

