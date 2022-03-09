Stars Explode for Seven Goals against Charlotte
March 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, TX - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, scored seven goals, including four in the final frame, to beat the Charlotte Checkers 7-1 Wednesday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Texas scored first for the fourth straight game against the Checkers when Marian Studenic raced in behind the defense and beat Spencer Knight on a breakaway just 1:04 into the game. The goal was Studenic's first since joining the Stars on a conditioning assignment Tuesday. Knight stopped 10 of 11 Texas shots in the opening period, but Adam Scheel turned away all eight Charlotte shots to keep his team in front 1-0 after one.
Again, the Stars struck early in the second period, this time 24 seconds into the frame. Alex Petrovic fired a shot through traffic and into the net to make it 2-0 quickly. Later in the frame, the Checkers cut their deficit in half when Zac Dalpe buried a goal eight seconds into a power play opportunity. But Texas regained their two-goal cushion when Joel L'Esperance snapped home his 20th goal of the season with just 1:07 left in the stanza.
Anthony Louis added to Texas' lead just one minute into the third period, giving the Stars a 4-1 advantage. Texas poured it on from there, as Riley Damiani ripped home the fifth goal right at the end of a power play. Jordan Kawaguchi cleaned up a loose puck in the crease just 25 seconds later to chase Knight from the net after the sixth goal. The Stars managed one more to complete the 7-1 route when Rhett Gardner redirected a point shot past Antoine Bibeau on a late power play.
The margin of victory was Texas' largest of the season, and Scheel stopped 35 of 36 shots in the win.
The Stars host the Tucson Roadrunners at 7:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Military Appreciation Weekend, presented by BMW of Austin. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets.
3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest
Alexander Petrovic (TEX)
Marian Studenic (TEX)
Joel L'Esperance (TEX)
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars exchange congratulations after a goal
(Andy Nietupski)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2022
- Stars Explode for Seven Goals against Charlotte - Texas Stars
- Griffins Drop Home Tilt against Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Penguins Drop OT Decision to Monsters, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Finish Trip with Tough Loss to Texas - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Defeat Comets, 3-2, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Battle Back for 3-2 Overtime Victory over Penguins - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Defeated by Crunch with Late Overtime Goal - Utica Comets
- Wolves' Fourth Line Shines - Chicago Wolves
- B-Sens Earn 4-1 Win to Sweep Season Series with P-Bruins - Belleville Senators
- Henderson Silver Knights Release 'Conquer,' the Team's Signature Scent in Partnership with Aroma Retail - Henderson Silver Knights
- Providence Bruins Fall to Belleville Senators, 4-1 - Providence Bruins
- Canucks Blank Marlies 3-0, Win Three of Four on Road Trip - Abbotsford Canucks
- $2 Beer Night Is Friday at the Condors - Bakersfield Condors
- Admirals Take Wild to School - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wild Fall to Admirals in Overtime, 3-2 - Iowa Wild
- 5 Things: Heat vs. San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Guhle to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Heat, Gulls Battle Wednesday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Pooch Party to Take Place on March 20 - Charlotte Checkers
- Cam York Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 21 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Pittsburgh Assigns Bjorkqvist to WBS - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Toronto Marlies Host the Abbotsford Canucks in Second Matchup of Season - Toronto Marlies
- Daccord Prevails in Goalie Duel against Stars - Charlotte Checkers
- Bad Bounce Late Burns Stars - Texas Stars
- Phantoms Drop Rivalry Matchup at Hershey - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.