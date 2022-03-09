Stars Explode for Seven Goals against Charlotte

CEDAR PARK, TX - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, scored seven goals, including four in the final frame, to beat the Charlotte Checkers 7-1 Wednesday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Texas scored first for the fourth straight game against the Checkers when Marian Studenic raced in behind the defense and beat Spencer Knight on a breakaway just 1:04 into the game. The goal was Studenic's first since joining the Stars on a conditioning assignment Tuesday. Knight stopped 10 of 11 Texas shots in the opening period, but Adam Scheel turned away all eight Charlotte shots to keep his team in front 1-0 after one.

Again, the Stars struck early in the second period, this time 24 seconds into the frame. Alex Petrovic fired a shot through traffic and into the net to make it 2-0 quickly. Later in the frame, the Checkers cut their deficit in half when Zac Dalpe buried a goal eight seconds into a power play opportunity. But Texas regained their two-goal cushion when Joel L'Esperance snapped home his 20th goal of the season with just 1:07 left in the stanza.

Anthony Louis added to Texas' lead just one minute into the third period, giving the Stars a 4-1 advantage. Texas poured it on from there, as Riley Damiani ripped home the fifth goal right at the end of a power play. Jordan Kawaguchi cleaned up a loose puck in the crease just 25 seconds later to chase Knight from the net after the sixth goal. The Stars managed one more to complete the 7-1 route when Rhett Gardner redirected a point shot past Antoine Bibeau on a late power play.

The margin of victory was Texas' largest of the season, and Scheel stopped 35 of 36 shots in the win.

The Stars host the Tucson Roadrunners at 7:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Military Appreciation Weekend, presented by BMW of Austin. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

