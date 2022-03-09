Providence Bruins Fall to Belleville Senators, 4-1
March 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON. - Eduards Tralmaks scored his 11th goal of the season and Kyle Keyser made 32 saves, but the Providence Bruins fell to the Belleville Senators, 4-1, on Wednesday afternoon. The game was tied at one heading into the third period, but Belleville took the lead 49 seconds in and scored a third goal at the 6:42 mark before adding an empty netter.
STATS
- Eduards Tralmaks scored the lone goal for Providence, his 11th tally of the season. His 11 goals are tied for the fifth-most on the P-Bruins.
- Justin Brazeau recorded the primary assist on the Tralmaks goal, his ninth helper of the season.
- Joona Koppanen picked up the secondary assist on Providence's loan goal. Koppanen has recorded at least one point in 10 of his last 13 games.
- Kyle Keyser got the start in goal for the fourth consecutive game and made 32 saves.
NEXT GAME
- The P-Bruins will return to Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, March 12 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)
PROVIDENCE 49 62 (.633)
SPRINGFIELD 53 67 (.632)
HARTFORD 50 61 (.610)
CHARLOTTE 54 63 (.583)
HERSHEY 55 61 (.555)
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 53 53 (.500)
BRIDGEPORT 54 51 (.472)
LEHIGH VALLEY 52 46 (..442)
1st 2nd 3rd Final
PROVIDENCE 0 1 0 1
BELLEVILLE 1 0 3 4
