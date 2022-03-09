Providence Bruins Fall to Belleville Senators, 4-1

March 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON. - Eduards Tralmaks scored his 11th goal of the season and Kyle Keyser made 32 saves, but the Providence Bruins fell to the Belleville Senators, 4-1, on Wednesday afternoon. The game was tied at one heading into the third period, but Belleville took the lead 49 seconds in and scored a third goal at the 6:42 mark before adding an empty netter.

STATS

- Eduards Tralmaks scored the lone goal for Providence, his 11th tally of the season. His 11 goals are tied for the fifth-most on the P-Bruins.

- Justin Brazeau recorded the primary assist on the Tralmaks goal, his ninth helper of the season.

- Joona Koppanen picked up the secondary assist on Providence's loan goal. Koppanen has recorded at least one point in 10 of his last 13 games.

- Kyle Keyser got the start in goal for the fourth consecutive game and made 32 saves.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will return to Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, March 12 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)

PROVIDENCE 49 62 (.633)

SPRINGFIELD 53 67 (.632)

HARTFORD 50 61 (.610)

CHARLOTTE 54 63 (.583)

HERSHEY 55 61 (.555)

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 53 53 (.500)

BRIDGEPORT 54 51 (.472)

LEHIGH VALLEY 52 46 (..442)

1st 2nd 3rd Final

PROVIDENCE 0 1 0 1

BELLEVILLE 1 0 3 4

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.