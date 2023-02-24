Wild Fall 3-1 to IceHogs

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild dropped a 3-1 decision to the Rockford IceHogs at Wells Fargo Arena Friday night. Luke Philp scored twice for Rockford while Nick Swaney had Iowa's lone goal.

Jesper Wallstedt (22 saves) stopped five Rockford shots while Arvid Soderblom (29 saves) turned aside 11 Iowa shots in a scoreless first period.

Philp put Rockford up 1-0 when he completed a give-and-go passing play with Dylan Sikura and placed a shot under Wallstedt at 5:09 of the second period.

Philp doubled the lead for the IceHogs at 9:00 of the middle frame with a power-play goal off a backdoor feed from Lukas Reichel.

Wallstedt kept the margin at two goals with a sprawling blocker save on Bobby Lynch with under five minutes to go in the second.

Iowa led the shot count 18-17 after 40 minutes but trailed 2-0.

Lynch extended Rockford's advantage to 3-0 on the power play with a wrister past the glove of Wallstedt 6:43 into the third period.

Swaney put the Wild on the board with 6:51 to play. With Iowa on the power play and Wallstedt pulled in favor of the extra attacker, Marco Rossi sent the puck to Steven Fogarty on the goal line, who chipped it to Swaney at the top of the crease. Swaney roofed the puck over Soderblom for his 13th goal of the season.

The Wild fought to narrow the deficit further, but ultimately fell by a 3-1 score. Iowa outshot Rockford 30-25. The Wild went 1-for-4 on the power play while the IceHogs were 2-for-3 with the man advantage.

The Iowa Wild travel to BMO Center for a rematch with the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

