Wild Fall 3-1 to IceHogs
February 24, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild dropped a 3-1 decision to the Rockford IceHogs at Wells Fargo Arena Friday night. Luke Philp scored twice for Rockford while Nick Swaney had Iowa's lone goal.
Jesper Wallstedt (22 saves) stopped five Rockford shots while Arvid Soderblom (29 saves) turned aside 11 Iowa shots in a scoreless first period.
Philp put Rockford up 1-0 when he completed a give-and-go passing play with Dylan Sikura and placed a shot under Wallstedt at 5:09 of the second period.
Philp doubled the lead for the IceHogs at 9:00 of the middle frame with a power-play goal off a backdoor feed from Lukas Reichel.
Wallstedt kept the margin at two goals with a sprawling blocker save on Bobby Lynch with under five minutes to go in the second.
Iowa led the shot count 18-17 after 40 minutes but trailed 2-0.
Lynch extended Rockford's advantage to 3-0 on the power play with a wrister past the glove of Wallstedt 6:43 into the third period.
Swaney put the Wild on the board with 6:51 to play. With Iowa on the power play and Wallstedt pulled in favor of the extra attacker, Marco Rossi sent the puck to Steven Fogarty on the goal line, who chipped it to Swaney at the top of the crease. Swaney roofed the puck over Soderblom for his 13th goal of the season.
The Wild fought to narrow the deficit further, but ultimately fell by a 3-1 score. Iowa outshot Rockford 30-25. The Wild went 1-for-4 on the power play while the IceHogs were 2-for-3 with the man advantage.
The Iowa Wild travel to BMO Center for a rematch with the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne. For more information, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2023
- Colorado Outlasts Canucks for 4-2 Win - Colorado Eagles
- Canucks Fall 4-2 in Colorado Despite Goals from Gatcomb and Karlsson - Abbotsford Canucks
- Pair of Philp Goals Powers Rockford to 3-1 Road Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Wild Fall 3-1 to IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Amerks Take Down Rocket in Weekend Opener - Rochester Americans
- Griffins Gather Point in 5-4 Overtime Loss to Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Condors Hold Off Stars In Cedar Park - Texas Stars
- Reilly's Hat-Trick and Five Point Night Helps P-Bruins to Overtime Win - Providence Bruins
- Wolves Tip Griffins 5-4 in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Second Period Sinks Monsters in 7-1 Loss to Comets - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Earn Point with Late Goal in Providence - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Eluded by Crunch, Lose 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Drop Overtime Decision in Providence - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Defeat Penguins, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets' Explosive Second Period Helps Slay Monsters, 7-1 - Utica Comets
- Loewen Shares Inspiring Story in Children's Book - Henderson Silver Knights
- Aliaksei Protas Returns to Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Belleville Sens Acquire Goaltender Dylan Ferguson from Toronto Marlies - Belleville Senators
- Pat Nagle Recalled - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Oscar Dansk Embracing Mentorship Role with Wranglers - Calgary Wranglers
- 2023-24 Barracuda Season Tickets on Sale Now - San Jose Barracuda
- Dallas Recalls Olofsson; Headrick and Poirier Return to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Panthers Recall Zac Dalpe and Grigori Denisenko - Charlotte Checkers
- Hogs Primed for Divisional Matchup in Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Drop Second-Straight against 'Knights - Calgary Wranglers
- Silver Knights Sweep Back-to-Back Against Wranglers on the Road - Henderson Silver Knights
- Arvid Holm Pickes Up Victory With 25 Saves - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.