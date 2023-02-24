Panthers Recall Zac Dalpe and Grigori Denisenko

February 24, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







Ahead of their home game tonight against Buffalo, the Panthers have recalled Grigori Denisenko and Zac Dalpe from Charlotte.

Denisenko, 22, has logged a career-high 17 games at the NHL level this season, recording three assists along the way. With Charlotte, the Russian forward has 21 points (9g, 12a) in 37 games.

Dalpe, 33, has posted 24 points in 32 games for the Checkers this season, and the team captain is tied for second with 14 goals thus far. At the NHL level, Dalpe has four points (2g, 2a) in 11 games with the Panthers this season.

The Checkers kick off a three-in-three road trip tonight in Providence.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.