Panthers Recall Zac Dalpe and Grigori Denisenko
February 24, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Ahead of their home game tonight against Buffalo, the Panthers have recalled Grigori Denisenko and Zac Dalpe from Charlotte.
Denisenko, 22, has logged a career-high 17 games at the NHL level this season, recording three assists along the way. With Charlotte, the Russian forward has 21 points (9g, 12a) in 37 games.
Dalpe, 33, has posted 24 points in 32 games for the Checkers this season, and the team captain is tied for second with 14 goals thus far. At the NHL level, Dalpe has four points (2g, 2a) in 11 games with the Panthers this season.
The Checkers kick off a three-in-three road trip tonight in Providence.
