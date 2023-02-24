Pat Nagle Recalled

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled goaltender Pat Nagle from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Nagle, 35, is 1-7-1, 3.81, .877 with the Phantoms this season and is 9-4-0, 2.36, .913 with Reading. Last year with the Phantoms, he went 10-6-6, 2.74, .904 while also playing in 17 games with Reading where he was 11-3-3, 2.41, .925.

Nagle received a tremendous honor when he was selected to the USA Olympics Team that competed in Beijing, China in February. The accomplished goaltender is third all-time in ECHL history with 211 career wins and he has also played in 71 AHL games, primarily with Lehigh Valley and Grand Rapids, going 27-31-9, 2.85, .901.

The Phantoms have a pair of away games this weekend including a Saturday showdown at the Hershey Bears and a Sunday 5:00 p.m. tilt at the Bridgeport Islanders.

