Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs

Iowa Wild (22-20-5-4; 53 pts.) vs. Rockford IceHogs (25-18-4-4; 58 pts.)

The Iowa Wild host the Rockford IceHogs at Wells Fargo Arena in the first game of a home-and-home on Friday at 7 p.m. Friday's game marks the 11th meeting between the two clubs this season.

ALL-TIME SERIES

The Iowa Wild and Rockford IceHogs have gone to overtime in two of the last three contests, with the IceHogs taking wins in all three games. Iowa has not lost consecutive games in regulation to Rockford since the 2017-18 season, when the IceHogs won the final two meetings of the season series in regulation after taking a 3-2 overtime win on Mar. 13, 2018. No team in the season series has won four in a row since 2016-17, when Iowa won six straight.

POINT PER GAME

- Marco Rossi (3-9=12), Nic Petan (7-4=11), and Steven Fogarty (2-7=9) each have over a point per game versus Rockford this season

- Sammy Walker has scored in each of the last two games versus Rockford

- Nick Swaney has scored in four goals in the last five games against the IceHogs

NEW GUY

- The Chicago Blackhawks acquired Hunter Drew from Anaheim in exchange for Josiah Slavin on Thursday

- Drew had 68 career points (30-38=68) over four seasons with the San Diego Gulls

- The Kingston, Ontario native skated in two games with Anaheim in 2021-22

