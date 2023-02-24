Second Period Sinks Monsters in 7-1 Loss to Comets

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Utica Comets 7-1 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 22-22-4-2 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Utica's Reilly Walsh scored the lone goal of the first period on the power play at 13:28 leaving Cleveland trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. The Comets took control of the middle frame with goals from Graeme Clarke at 2:17, Filip Engaras at 7:04 and Robbie Russo at 14:12. Luka Burzan notched his first tally as a Monster at 18:05 assisted by Justin Richards and Jake Christiansen, but the Comets added markers from Aarne Talvitie at 19:22 and Jack Dugan at 19:44 extending the deficit to 6-1 heading into the final intermission. Utica's Brian Halonen scored the last goal of the night at 8:21 of the third period bringing the final score to 7-1.

Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 13 stops in relief of Jet Greaves made 18 saves in defeat while Utica's Nico Daws stopped 20 shots for the win.

The Monsters visit the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, February 25, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Van Andel Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 21 0/4 4/5 20 min / 7 inf UTC 38 1/5 4/4 18 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves L 18 3 11-11-4 CLE Cajan ND 13 4 7-7-2 UTC Daws W 20 1 13-12-2 Cleveland Record: 22-22-4-2, 6th North Division Utica Record: 25-20-5-2, 2nd North Division

