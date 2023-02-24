Hogs Primed for Divisional Matchup in Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa - The Rockford IceHogs take on the Iowa Wild today at Wells Fargo Arena at 7 p.m. Tonight marks the 11th head-to-head meeting between the Central Division adversaries this season. Iowa leads the season series with a 6-2-1-1 record against Rockford.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 25-18-4-4, 58 points (4th, Central Division)

Iowa: 22-20-5-4, 53 points (5th, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Luke Philp ranks second in scoring amongst active IceHogs with 34 points (15G, 19A), including two assists in his last game against Texas. The center also has two goals and three assists in seven games against Iowa this season.

Forward Steven Fogarty has been productive against Rockford this season and has 11 points (7G, 4A) in eight games vs. the Hogs this season. Fogarty ranks fourth in scoring for Iowa with 33 points (12G, 21A) in 44 games this season.

Last Game Highlights

David Gust scored two goals to record his 14th multi-point effort of the season, but the IceHogs fell 5-3 at home to the Texas Stars on Wednesday at the BMO Center. Michal Teply scored his sixth goal of the season for Rockford, and Arvid Soderblom stopped 26 shots in the loss.

Hogs On The Move

On Thursday, Rockford's leading scorer David Gust (24G, 26A) signed his first NHL contract when he inked a two-year, two-way deal with the Chicago Blackhawks. Also on Thursday, the Blackhawks traded forward Josiah Slavin (3G, 8A) to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Hunter Drew.

New Faces

The IceHogs acquired three new players on Thursday in a sequence of transactions. First, Hunter Drew joined the squad after a trade at the NHL level. Drew posted 11 points (5G, 6A) and 92 penalty minutes in 44 games with the San Diego Gulls this season. Rockford also picked up a pair of players from the Indy Fuel in the ECHL. Center Cameron Hillis and defenseman Andrew Perrott were both pulled up to the AHL on Thursday and could make their IceHogs debuts this weekend. Hillis ranks second in scoring for the Fuel with 50 points (14G, 36A) in 45 games. Perrott collected 19 points (5G, 14A) and 77 penalty minutes in 51 games with Indy.

Offense From The Blue Line

Rookie defenseman Alex Vlasic has seen his offensive production pick up over the last two weeks and has now posted points in four of his last five games, including in each of his last three. Vlasic ranks fourth among active IceHogs defensemen in scoring with 12 points (2G, 10A) in his first full professional season out of Boston University.

Overtime vs. Iowa

The season series between Rockford and Iowa has reached overtime in seven of the previous 10 meetings. The IceHogs have gone to overtime 19 times-more than anyone else in the AHL. The Wild are tied for second in the league with 16 overtime appearances. Rockford is 7-4 in overtimes and 4-4 in shootouts while Iowa is 4-5 in overtimes and 3-4 in shootouts.

Hammy's Birthday Party

Celebrate Hammy's birthday on Saturday, Feb. 25 and enjoy some in-game antics from some of Hammy's mascot friends! The first 2,500 fans will also receive a Hammy bobblehead!

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Sun., Nov. 6 vs. Iowa, 4-5 SOL Recap & Highlights

Fri., Dec. 9 vs. Iowa, 2-3 SOL Recap & Highlights

Sat., Dec. 10 vs. Iowa, 2-3 OTL Recap & Highlights

Tues., Dec. 13 at Iowa, 7-4 W Recap & Highlights

Sat., Jan. 7 at Iowa, 1-2 OTL Recap & Highlights

Sun., Jan. 8 at Iowa, 1-4 L Recap & Highlights

Tue., Jan. 24 at Iowa, 1-2 OTL Recap & Highlights

Fri., Feb. 3 vs. Iowa, 3-2 SOW Recap & Highlights

Sat., Feb. 4 vs. Iowa, 3-2 OTW Recap & Highlights

Sun., Feb. 19 at Iowa, 5-3 W Recap & Highlights

Fri., Feb. 24 at Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 25 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wild, All-Time

47-35-11-5

