Colorado Outlasts Canucks for 4-2 Win

February 24, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Forward Charles Hudon and defenseman Wyatt Aamodt each notched a goal and an assist, while forward Jean-Luc Foudy picked up a pair of assists, as the Colorado Eagles defeated the Abbotsford Canucks 4-2 on Friday. Goaltender Justus Annunen earned his 17th win of the season in net, making 25 saves on 27 shots. The victory also vaults the Eagles past the Canucks into third place in the AHL's Pacific Division.

Colorado would jump on the board early, as forward Alex Beaucage wrapped behind the net before curling to the side of the crease and muscling the puck past Abbotsford goalie Spencer Martin. The goal was Beaucage's fifth of the season and gave the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 6:06 into the contest.

The lead would grow to 2-0 just 31 seconds later when Aamodt buried a shot from the top of the left-wing circle for his second goal of the year. Colorado would outshoot the Canucks 10-6 in the opening 20 minutes and went to the first intermission still leading, 2-0.

Abbotsford would slice the deficit in half when forward Marc Gatcomb grabbed a rebound on the rush and bashed it home, cutting the Eagles lead to 2-1 at the 15:07 mark of the second period.

A two-on-one rush just minutes later would see Canucks forward Linus Karlsson snap a wrister from the right-wing circle past Annunen, tying the game 2-2 with only one minute remaining in the middle frame.

With game still deadlocked 2-2 as the puck dropped on the third period, Colorado would jump back in the driver's seat when Hudon snagged a puck in the low slot and wired it into the back of the net to give the Eagles a 3-2 advantage at the 4:38 mark of the final frame. The goal was Hudon's team-leading 18th of the season and the 150th of his AHL career.

Abbotsford would pull Martin in the final minutes of the contest, but the move would result in Colorado forward Cal Burke burying an empty-netter from center ice, securing the Eagles 4-2 win at the 18:32 mark of the period.

Martin suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 26 shots, as each team finished the night with 27 shots on goal. Colorado wrapped up the game going 0-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday, February 25th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

