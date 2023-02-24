Barracuda Rolled by Reign, 6-1

February 24, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







Ontario, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (21-26-0-4) could never get its offense going on Friday at the Toyota Arena and despite getting within a goal in the third period, would fall, 6-1, to the Ontario Reign (30-18-2-1). The loss ended the Barracuda's winning streak at three games and its point streak at four (3-0-0-1).

After the Barracuda failed to score on the first power play of the game, despite multiple chances off the stick of William Eklund, Jordan Spence (4) would open things up by skating the puck to the net from the right point and beating a screened Strauss Mann on the short side at 9:50. Then, on its first power play, Ontario would take a 2-0 lead when Alan Quine (6) swiped in a loose puck from close range after Taylor Ward took it to the net.

In the second, the Barracuda outshot Ontario 18-to-7 and had the only two power plays in the period but couldn't cut into the Reign's 2-0 lead.

In the third, that would change when Jeff Viel (8) jammed in a shorthanded goal as Matt Villalta failed to seal the puck under his glove. The Reign would take its two-goal lead back at 7:11 as Jacob Moverare sprung Sam Fagemo (17) on a breakaway. Then at 10:53, Moverare (4) would wire a one-timer from Martin Chromiak past the glove of Mann. Tyler Madden (13) would notch an empty-netter at 17:11 and Kim Nousiainen (2) would score with two seconds left on the power play to secure the 6-1 win.

Mann's (6-5-0) winning streak was snapped at three games as he allowed five goals on 28 shots, while Villalta (11-5-0) made 34 stops to make it wins in four straight.

The Barracuda close its four-game road trip on Monday against the Coachella Valley Firebirds (7 p.m.) and return home to Tech CU Arena on March 3 to take on the Reign. For tickets and more info about upcoming promotions and specials, visit sjbarracuda.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.