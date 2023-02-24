Silver Knights Sweep Back-to-Back Against Wranglers on the Road

February 24, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Calgary Wranglers, 5-2, at the Saddledome on Thursday evening. Sheldon Rempal (1G, 1A), Sakari Manninen (1G, 1A), and Pavel Dorofeyev (1G, 1A) all recorded multi-point nights.

The Wranglers scored first, as they did yesterday, with Zohorna burying the first goal of the game.

Rempalquickly tied it up at 13:59 in the first period, though, assisted by Manninenand Dorofeyev. Rempal had a four-point night against the Wranglers in yesterday's matchup, and has six goals in the Silver Knights' last six games.

The Knights then extended their lead with two goals in the second period. Dorofeyev, assisted by Kaedan Korczak, scored early in the period. Manninen, assisted by Rempal for his second point of the game, then made it a two-goal lead.

Although Zary would bring Calgary back within one in the third period, Henderson was quick to recover.

Connor Ford and Jonas Rondbjerg both scored empty netters in the third period, with Gemel Smith, Maxim Marushev, and Manninen all collecting assists.

Jiri Patera stopped 36 of 38 shots on goal for a .947 save percentage on the evening.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.