Condors Hold Off Stars In Cedar Park
February 24, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell 3-1 to the Bakersfield Condors Friday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Fredrik Karlstrom put the Stars in the score column first 3:22 into the opening period when he tapped in a no-look pass across the top of the crease from Will Butcher. The Condors tied the game 1-1 at 10:23 on the power play when Ty Tullio fired a one-timer from the left dot over the right shoulder of Matt Murray.
In the second period, Raphael Lavoie chipped a puck past Murray at 2:32 near the left side of the net to give the Condors their first lead of the night. Leading 2-1 after 40 minutes of action, Bakersfield was outshooting Texas 23-18.
The Stars were unable to find the tying goal in the final period and the game ended 3-1 in favor of the Condors following a late empty-net marker by Greg McKegg.
In goal for Bakersfield, Calvin Pickard earned the win after stopping 26 of 27 shots. Murray came down with the loss for Texas after turning aside 34 of 37 shots.
Texas takes on Bakersfield again in the two-game series finale Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. back at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
