Belleville Sens Acquire Goaltender Dylan Ferguson from Toronto Marlies

February 24, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are announcing the acquisition of goaltender Dylan Ferguson, from the Toronto Marlies, in exchange for future considerations.

The 24-year-old from Lantzville, British Columbia, was originally selected in the 7th round of the 2017 National Hockey League Entry Draft (194th overall) by the Dallas Stars and has appeared in five games this season for the Marlies, posting a 2-2-0 record with a 3.12 goals against average and .888 save percentage.

In his professional career, Ferguson has played in 21 American Hockey League Games split between the Chicago Wolves, Henderson Silver Knights and Toronto Marlies, posting a 9-6-0 record, with a 2.65 goals against average and .910 save percentage, with two shutouts. In the ECHL, Ferguson has a 14-7-3 record, with a 3.02 goals against average and .890 save percentage, in 27 games with the Fort Wayne Komets. Ferguson also backstopped the Komets to an ECHL Kelly Cup Championship in 2020-21, putting up a 2.93 goals against average and .907 save percentage over 13 playoff games.

He also made one NHL start with the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2017/18 season.

"Dylan is a high-character player with AHL experience and we're excited to add him to our group," said Belleville Sens General Manager Ryan Bowness. "We hope he can help to provide more depth in the crease and as we push towards a Calder Cup Playoff spot through the stretch drive of the season."

Prior to turning pro, Ferguson spent four seasons with the Western Hockey League's Kamloops Blazers and played his minor hockey with the Notre Dame Hounds, in Wilcox, Saskatchewan.

Ferguson is expected to be in the lineup on Saturday evening, when the Senators visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, at 6:05 PM ET.

